King Momo of Rio in 2005, journalist and activist dies of Covid-19

by

RIO — He died this Saturday morning (11th), as a result of complications caused by Covid-19, journalist and activist Marcelo de Jesus Reis, aged 54. He was hospitalized for a week at the Hospital Casa Evangélico, in Tijuca. Candomblecist and former director at Escola de Teatro Martins Pena, he was a defender of the causes of racial equality and a great carnival enthusiast, becoming King Momo of Rio in 2005.

Marcelo was described by his friends as a very cheerful and outgoing person. He actively participated in the routine of the Renascença Clube, where he was loved by everyone.

Marcelo was King Momo of Rio in 2005.
— Marcelo has always been very attached to the club because he has a history of engagement with the black cause. He was a ceremonialist at many of our events. A guy who was inside the club, always participating, always wanting to help, always very present. A person who will leave a huge gap for everyone. The Renascença family is very sad – says the president of the club, Alexandre Xavier.

In a post by Renascença na Redes, Marcelo was described as “a soul music lover, Salgueirense and ardent militant”. In the publication’s comments, many friends lamented the journalist’s loss.