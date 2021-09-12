Know what is considered cringe when choosing an investment – Economy

Generation Z, of young people who were born from the year 2000, moved social networks recently with the controversy of the cringe. It all started when influencer Carol Tchulim asked her followers, mostly teenagers, to say what they find shameful or tacky in the millenials (post-1980 generation).

The expression is used to define actions such as drinking coffee, watching Friends, wearing skinny pants, drinking liter soda, dreaming of going to Disney and using expressions such as top.

In economics, it can be used, for example, for those who keep the habit of saving money at home or for those who still invest in savings accounts.

For those who think that this group is too young to even make a guess about investments, Anbima (Brazilian Association of Financial Market Entities) points out that these young people are the ones who know the most about the subject, as they are from a was digitized and that information is easily available.

Not that it’s a homogeneous group. Generation Z also suffers from social inequality and economic problems in Brazil: 58.3% do not keep money in any way and 7.6% do not invest resources in financial products.

When they have resources, however, these age groups know what to do. It is the generation with the most knowledge and the greatest number of investors in cryptocurrencies and shares, according to Anbima.

Find out below if you can be considered a cringe and have any of the unfashionable habits of Brazilians when choosing to invest.

Types of Cringe Investments

• Savings

Savings for Generation Z is considered an aberration, as it yields 70% of the Selic rate. With it you start losing money, as it doesn’t even cover the effects of inflation, it devalues ​​the investment and takes away our purchasing power.

• Capitalization titles

These bonds have a lower yield than savings and are not guaranteed by the FGC (Fundo Garantidor de Créditos). So, if the responsible financial institution has any problems, the investor can be left out.

• Fixed Income

Fixed income investment is in the nature of a loan that the investor makes to the financial institution. Thus, its return is the payment of a certain percentage as a form of profit from the operation, but it has a very small possibility of expressive gains in the short term.

• Consortia

Consortia are the end of the road for younger investors. They are far from being financial investments, as there is no income. This modality is like group savings, in which from time to time some participants are drawn and receive credit to buy a good.

Bia Moraes, from Ativa Financeira and YouTuber of the Pé de Meia channel, believes that, in addition to people of the same generation having habits in common, the investment options also take into account the objective, knowledge of the financial market and the size of assets of each person.

Find out below the economic profile of each generation and the analysis of Carol Tchulim’s followers of what it is like to cringe when investing.

the baby boomers

Baby boomers are from a generation that was born between 1945 and 1964 and grew up in a positive period for the capital market. They have a high investment confidence profile and are not afraid to take risks.

Studies show that, despite being the older generation, they tend to have more shares in their portfolio than people of other ages.

However, surveys show that 52.8% of boomers still resort to good old coffee with the manager to talk about risk, return and financial products. For Generation Z, this is super cringe, as it is possible to do everything digitally. Also, bank lines for them are a waste of time.

“The face-to-face service has always been cited in all surveys. As Generation Z arrives in the job market and the investment universe, it is natural that digital channels gain space, after all, these are young people who are more used to the internet since childhood”, says Marcelo Billi, Superintendent of Communication, Certification and Anbima Investor Education.

According to the Brazilian investor’s x-ray, boomers are the generation with the highest percentage of people with knowledge about savings accounts (35.2%), private bonds (16.4%) and pension plans. Which is too archaic for youth.

Generation x

Generation X investors, those born between 1965 and 1984, tend to be much more conservative, because they don’t want to risk losing what they’ve accumulated.

They seek to keep the value of money against inflation. For this, however, due to the current economic scenario, some have already accepted to invest a small amount in multimarket and stock funds.

It is the track that leaves most resources in the booklet due to its practicality and liquidity, reasons that made the application popular among Brazilians.

In fact, popular is not enough: according to data from the Central Bank, 158 million people use the modality.

Y generation

Millennials, in turn, or Generation Y, born between 1985 and 1999, have a more moderate profile and seek liquidity. They are in the life stage of buying their own house and having children.

But they are aware that to gain a little more, they need to risk a portion of their amount.

Generation Z invests more in other financial products: 5.1% invest in the stock market and 3.8% in government bonds via Tesouro Direto, more than any other age group surveyed.

They stand out for the largest share of experts on government bonds from the Treasury and investment funds, according to a survey by Anbima.

They are the ones that behave the least in the financial aspect in a cringe way, because they are from an era with little foot in digital.

But they are still cringes, as they do not invest in shares and cryptocurrencies like the current generation, even though they know about them.

How to invest with little money?

There is no magic formula to start investing with little money. However, some strategies can help you at this time, such as good financial and personal planning, defined goals and strategies.

Also, get to know your investor profile and study the most diverse assets on the market, in order to choose the best one for you.

It is also important, experts say, to follow these four lessons.

– Set financial goals;

– Build an investment strategy;

– Build an emergency reserve;

– Always study the market.

*Intern of the R7, under the supervision of Marcos Rogerio Lopes