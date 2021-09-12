Kristen Stewart reveals that she had “scary and spiritual” feelings when playing Princess Diana: “I’ve never had anything like it”

Star Kristen Stewart recently played the iconic Princess Diana for the movie “Spencer,” which follows tense moments of British royalty. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, released this Saturday (11), the actress opened up about the experience – and even said that she felt the presence of Harry and William’s mother during filming.

“I had some scary and spiritual feelings making this movie”, said the actress, when asked if she had ever seen ghosts. “Even if I was just fantasizing. I felt like there were times when I kind of got approval [de Diana]. It’s scary to tell a story about someone who is no longer alive and who once felt so invaded. I never wanted to feel like we were invading something, just that we were adding to the multiplicity of something beautiful,” added.

The paper also wanted to know if there were times when Kristen could sense that Diana was with her. “She seemed so alive to me when I was making this movie, even though it was all a fantasy of mine. But there were times when my body and my mind forgot she was dead.” confessed the actress. And added: “And suddenly, I would just have an image of what happened. And he remembered who she left behind. […] Maybe two or three times a week, I just [tinha uma crise de choro] about the fact that she died. I just couldn’t accept it because I was struggling to keep her alive every day.”

Kristen pointed out that she made a deep connection with Diana when shooting the film — a feeling she never had before. “Our movie is very dramatized. It’s condensed into three days. It looks like a ballet to me. But it was still a struggle to keep her alive every day, and then remembering she was dead was absolutely heartrending. It just destroyed me constantly. And that in itself felt spiritual… there were times where I was like, ‘Oh, God,’ almost like she was, you know, trying [aparecer]. It was weird. And amazing. I’ve never felt anything like it in my life.” concluded.

“Spencer” is directed by Pablo Larraín (the same as in the acclaimed biopic “Jackie”), and follows Lady Di’s troubled marriage and divorce with Prince Charles. Set in 1991, the production portrays the princess’ moments of anguish, during her last vacation at the House of Windsor. In addition to Kristen, the cast features Jack Farthing (“Poldark”), Sally Hawkins (“The Shape of Water”), Sean Harris (“Mission: Impossible – Fallout Effect”) and Timothy Spall (“Mr. Turner” ). Watch the trailer: