Less than 20% of professionals have the company’s help to pay for electricity, internet and telephone at the home office, says survey | Contests and Employment

A survey by the employment website Indeed shows that the majority of respondents who are working from a home office do not receive company stipends for energy, internet and telephone expenses. On the other hand, professionals cite the savings in transport, food outside the home and other expenses related to travel as advantages of working remotely.

The home office requires a structure that has not been taken into account by employers. Among the professionals interviewed, only 36% said they had received training and access to digital tools to optimize teamwork, and 35% received the necessary equipment from the company to do their job properly. Disconnection periods have only been respected by managers and colleagues of 33% of respondents.

But the most common problem seems to be in home office costs, which are not being reimbursed by companies. Only 11% said the employer pays the proportional cost of electricity and 18% receive the cost of telecommunications services such as internet and telephone.

Companies evaluate keeping a home office even with the end of the pandemic

When asked about the main advantages of the home office, 60% mentioned the savings in transport, food outside the home and other expenses related to commuting.

The other most mentioned advantages are a better balance between personal and professional life (55%), not having to take public transport or traffic congestion (54%) and having more time for household and family tasks (47%). A small portion, 8%, also pointed out the fact that they do not need to socialize with co-workers.

“The commute to the workplace is usually a major stress factor for many Brazilian professionals. In addition to the high costs of tickets and fuel, it is felt that the time spent on this route, often in uncomfortable conditions, could be used for way more satisfying elsewhere,” explains Felipe Calbucci, sales director for Indeed in Brazil.

For most, home office is here to stay

With the advance of vaccination in Brazil, discussions about how the work in the post-pandemic will also gain strength. Although the scenario is still uncertain, more than half of the professionals interviewed (53%) believe that remote work is here to stay. Already 30% think it is just a phase.

In addition, many professionals believe that the home office is causing important changes in the job market. For 22%, it will increase competition and make it harder to find a job. But 35% have a more optimistic view: it will be easier for them to find a job.

“Remote work allows professionals from different locations to compete for vacancies, which expands the opportunities for professionals who live far from large centers. On the other hand, this can increase competition in some cases”, ponders Calbucci.