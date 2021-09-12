Lewandowski scores, Bayern thrash RB Leipzig in Nagelsmann’s reunion with ex-team | german football

Entitled to a goal by the Polish top scorer Robert Lewandowski , Bayern Munich defeated RB Leipzig by 4-1, this Saturday, away from home, in a game valid for the 4th round of the German Championship.

Musiala, Sané and Choupo-Moting scored the other goals from Bavaria, who are now second in the tournament with ten points behind Wolfsburg, who have 100% success. Laimer cashed for Leipzig, who had a bitter reunion with former coach Jules Nagelsmann, now coaching Bayern.

Lewandowski close to breaking another Gerd Müller record

With two former Leipzig players, defender Upamecano and midfielder Sabitzer (who entered the second half and made his debut), as well as coach Jules Nagelsmann, also ex-Leipzig, Bayern didn’t take long to open the scoring. Robert Lewandowski, from a penalty, put it in the back of the net at 12.

Now, Lewandowski has scored at least one goal in the last 14 rounds he has played in the Bundesliga. The record holder is the legendary Gerd Müller, with 16 straight matches. The German player, who passed away last month, had some records broken by Lewandowski last season.

In the second half, the young German striker Musiala, just 18 years old and who took the place of the injured Gnabry in the opening stage, made the second in less than a minute, showing opportunism after a cross by Davies.

At nine, Musiala attacked as a waiter and played for Leroy Sané to make the third. Austrian midfielder Laimer, at 13, with a kick from the middle of the street, hit Neuer’s angle and scored for RB Leipzig.

Leipzig even tried to stage a reaction, but ended up taking fourth in stoppage time through Choupo-Moting, who had replaced Lewandowski during the second stage.

