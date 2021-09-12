Live broadcast of Grêmio x Ceará by Brasileirão; follow narration

Fortaleza and Atlético Mineiro will face each other today, Sunday, September 12, (12/09), for the 20th round of Serie A of the 2021 Brazilian Championship. The match will be played at Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza, Ceará, at 4 pm (time of Brasilia).

The clash will be broadcast live on Premiere, a paid television channel, and on TV Globo (TV Verdes Mares). Check where the match will be played, how to watch, the probable line-up of each team and the refereeing at the end of the text.

Fortaleza is third in the competition, with 33 points added. Tricolor is with 57% success in Brasileirão, with nine wins, six draws and four defeats. Leão is four games without a win in the tournament and enters the field needing to score to ensure third place in the Brazilian Championship.

Atlético Mineiro is the leader of Serie A, with 39 points. Galo has a 72% advantage in the competition and has an unbeaten streak of 11 matches, with nine wins and two draws.

Fortaleza vs Atlético Mineiro live: where to watch the broadcast

TV Globo (TV Verdes Mares)

Premiere: For customers of compatible cable TV operators

Series A of the Brazilian Championship

Fortaleza x Atlético Mineiro

Probable lineup

Strength: Marcelo Boeck; Tinga, Titi and Marcelo Benevenuto; Ederson, Felipe, Lucas Crispim, Yago Pikachu and Matheus Vargas; David and Robson.

Atlético Mineiro: Everson; Mariano, Nathan, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Tchê Tchê, Zaracho and Nacho Fernandez; Hulk, Savarino and Vargas.

Arbitration

Referee: Braulio da Silva Machado (SC)

Assistants: Henrique Neu Ribeiro (SC) and Johnny Barros de Oliveira (SC)

VAR: Wagner Reway (PB)

When will it be Fortaleza x Atlético Mineiro

Today, September 12 (09/12), at 4 pm (Brasília time)

Where will be Fortaleza x Atlético Mineiro

Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza (CE)

