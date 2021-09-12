Live Football: Sampaio Corrêa vs Operário live today, know where to watch the match online and on TV

Top Stories What are the best plants to use in the bathroom? See 7 tips

In this Saturday (11), O live football brings us the duel between Sampaio Correa and factory worker for the 23rd round of the Serie B of the CBrazilian ampeonate 2021. So the ball rolls at 16h30 (Brasilia time) at Castelão Stadium, in São Luís, and the two teams are in intermediate positions in the table. In this way, we have a direct confrontation in the fight to reach the first positions of the Series B of Brasileirão.

Live Football: Sampaio Correa

Then, in eighth place with 34 points in the table, Sampaio Corrêa is four points behind the G4 of the competition and, therefore, needs to rehabilitate from the defeat he suffered to Ponte Preta in the last round, in order to return to the fight for a place in the elite of Brazilian football. However, coach Felipe Surian has doubts about the match, because the defender joetius and the attacker Civil they have muscle problems and are not confirmed in the starting lineup.

Embezzlement: Nilson Júnior (injured)

Probable squad of Sampaio Corrêa: Luiz Daniel, Watson, Joécio, Éder Lima and Matheus Mascarenhas (Zé Mario). Betinho, Ferreira and Eloir; Jean Silva, Nádson (Pimentinha) and Jackson.

Technician: Philip Surian

President Sergio Frota confirmed this afternoon the release of midfielder Daniel Costa, who received a proposal to return to Manaus. Thank you and wish you good luck in your new challenge. Thanks, beast 🙌 pic.twitter.com/g3S1VNNZ4H — Sampaio Corrêa FC (@sampaiocorrea) September 9, 2021

Live Football: Worker

So, in 10th place with 32 points in the Series B of Brasileirão, the Ghost comes from two losses in a row and, in this way, he seeks rehabilitation to overcome the dear bolivia on the competition table. However, the attacker Felipe Garcia is suspended for this duel due to the third yellow card he received in the last round. In addition, the team has seven athletes in the Department doctor and therefore, needs to overcome adversity to win the three points away from home.

Embezzlement: Lucas Mendes, Alex Silva, Rafael Bonfim, Rafael Chorão, Vinicius Guedes, Tomas Bastos and Leandrinho (injured); Felipe Garcia (suspended)

Probable escalation of the Worker-PR: Simon; Fábio Alemão, Rodolfo Filemon, Reniê and Fabiano; Leandro Vilela, Marcelo and Rafael Longuine; Thomaz, Paulo Sérgio and Djalma Silva.

Technician: Matheus Costa LATEST DETAILS 👻 On the afternoon of this Friday (10), the Phantom held the last training session before tomorrow’s game, against Sampaio Corrêa, at 4:30 pm. #Let’s go Ghost 📸 @gabriel_tha / OFE pic.twitter.com/zJRO4aBUk1 — Railroad Worker (@OFEcoficial) September 10, 2021 Where to watch Sampaio Corrêa x Operário live

Thus, the match between Sampaio Corrêa and Operário will be broadcast live through the pay channel Premiere for all of Brazil. Therefore, fans will be able to follow the duel through the different devices that have the service on TV and internet.

