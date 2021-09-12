Liverpool beat Leeds in game marked by serious injury

This Sunday, Leeds and Liverpool dueled for the fourth round of the Premier League. Away from home, Jurgen Klopp’s team won 3-0, with goals from Salah, Fabinho and Mané.







Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott suffered a serious injury against Leeds Photo: Peter Powell / Reuters

With the result, the Reds are at the top of the table with 10 points. Marcelo Bielsa’s team is in 17th position, still without winning, with two.

In the next round, Liverpool host Crystal Palace, on Saturday, at 11 am (GMT). Leeds, in turn, will visit Newcastle, on Friday, at 4 pm (GMT).

The game – In the first half, the Reds opened the scoring after 20 minutes. Trent-Alexander Arnold found Salah inside the area and the Egyptian sent him to the back of the net.

Shortly thereafter, Mané had a huge opportunity to expand. The attacker dominated a pass in the small area, alone, facing the goal, but ended up isolating.

In the final minutes, Leeds had a chance to tie, with Luke Ayling, who failed to complete a good cross.

In the second stage, at five minutes, the Brazilian Fabinho took the leftover inside the area after a corner kick and extended it to Liverpool.

At 14, Leeds’ Pascal Struijk fouled Harvey Elliot and received the red card. The Liverpool youngster had to be carried off the field, with an apparent serious injury.

With one more, the Reds expanded with Mané already in additions. The attacker received in the area, dominated, spun and hit to close the score.

ATTENTION: STRONG IMAGE WARNING TO BE FOLLOWING