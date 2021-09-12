Liverpool run over Leeds and glue in the lead in a historic game for Salah and scarred by frightening injury

United Leeds and Liverpool they faced each other this Sunday (12), at Elland Road, for the 4th round of the Premier League. And the match was historic for Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian scored the first goal in the 3-0 victory – Fabinho and Mané scored the others – and reached the historic mark of 100 goals in the competition.

the matches of Premier League you follow LIVE by ESPN on Star+. Click here for more information and subscribe!

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

After the tie in the last round, in the derby with the Chelsea, those led by Klopp were looking for victory to take the lead. Leeds was looking for their first victory in the competition.

In the first stage, however, despite a very busy game, with both teams seeking the initiative of the game, Liverpool dominated. And he was awarded the advantage.

At 19 minutes, Salah appeared to open the scoreboard. Alexander-Arnold crossed precisely and found Salah. The Egyptian only had the job of pushing into the nets to score.

The goal made the 11 shirt reach the historic mark of 100 goals in the Premier League. The player is the second highest African top scorer in the tournament, only behind Didier Drogba, with 104.

In the final stage, Liverpool increased their advantage. After just four minutes, Alexander-Arnold took a corner kick, Fabinho fought for the ball, submitted and scored. He was the Brazilian’s first in the season for the Reds.

In additions, Mané scored. Salah served Henderson, who crossed to Thiago Alcântara. The midfielder played for the Senegalese, who dominated, spun and puffed out the nets.

Championship status

With the result, Liverpol goes to 10 stitches, in 3th placement. You Reds have the same score as Chelsea and Manchester United, 2nd and 1st placed, respectively, but lags behind by the goals scored.

Leeds is already in 17th, on the edge of the relegation zone, with only two spots.

Mohamed Salah celebrating his 100th Premier League goal in the Leeds United-Liverpool match John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

100 times Salah

Liverpool’s highlight for some seasons, the Egyptian made history in the Premier League this Sunday (12) against Leeds United. With the goal scored in the first stage, the ace reached 100 goals in the competition, 2 for Chelsea and 98 for Liverpool.

Now, the shirt 11 targets Didier Drogba. Now retired, the Ivorian has 104 goals and is the African player with the most goals in the Premier League.

Scary injury also marks the match

At 13 minutes into the final stage, a frightening move in the match. The defender, who had entered at half-time, landed a hard tackle on Elliott, fractured the Liverpool player’s leg and was sent off directly from the match.

upcoming games

Leeds will return to the field next Friday (17), at 4 pm, to face the Newcastle, at St. James Park, for the Premier League.

Liverpool turns the key to the Champions League. On Wednesday (15), the Reds receive the Milan, at 4 pm, at Anfield, for the opening of the tournament’s group stage.

Datasheet

Leeds United 0 x 3 Liverpool

GOALS: Liverpool: Salah, Fabinho and Mané

LEEDS UNITED: Meslier; Ayling, Llorente (Struijk), Cooper and Firpo; Phillips, Raphinha, Dallas, Rodrigo Moreno (Roberts) and Harrison (Daniel James); Bamford. Technician: Marcelo Bielsa

LIVERPOOL: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk and Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson and Elliott (Henderson); Salah, Mané and Diogo Jota (Chamberlain). Technician: Jürgen Klopp