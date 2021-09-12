Lotofácil da Independência: Five Paraná bets win prizes of more than R$ 2.7 million each | Paraná

Five bets from Paraná won the prize of R$ 2,791,889.55 each in the Lotofácil da Independência contest, held on Saturday (11), at Espaço Loterias Caixa.

The winners placed bets on the cities of: Curitiba, Maringá, Cidade Gaúcha, Piraí do Sul and Cascavel.

Across Brazil, 57 bets from 15 states and the DF will share the record prize of over R$ 150 million – the largest in the history of this type of lottery.

Bets with 15 hits were registered in the DF (1) and in the following states: SP (18), PR (5), SC (5), BA (3), GO (3), MG (2), PA (2 ), RJ (2), CE (1), ES (1), MA (1), MS (1), MT (1), PE (1), SE (1), in addition to 9 bets on the Electronic Channel.

14 hits: 10,288 winning bets, R$1,124.02

13 hits: 292,658 winning bets, R$ 25.00

12 hits: 3,577,748 winning bets, BRL 10.00

11 hits: 18,451,178 winning bets, BRL 5.00

This was the 10th edition of the special contest. See the dozens drawn in the 2,320 contest: 01 – 02 – 03 – 05 – 06 – 09 – 12 – 13 -15 – 17 – 21 – 22 – 23 – 24 – 25.

According to Caixa, the biggest prize so far had been R$124.9 million, in 2020. There were 50 winning bets last year, in 17 different states.

At Lotofácil, the single bet costs R$ 2.50 and the player must choose between 15 to 20 numbers among the 25 available.

The draws are held on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and also on Saturdays, always at 8pm.

