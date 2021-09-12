Lula and Bolsonaro have a common strategy for 2022, find out which

SAO PAULO — On opposite sides of the political spectrum, President Jair Bolsonaro and former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) have a common strategy for the 2022 elections: increase the number of seats in the Senate to build a base of Strong support. The plan is to have a group that can, in some cases, reverse Chamber decisions and, at least, approve proposals with a simple majority.

read: Evangelical blitz and support from Sarney: Mendonça reinforces campaign for a seat in the Supreme Court

Allies believe that, contrary to what happens in the Chamber of Deputies, where the president has an alliance with President Arthur Lira (PP-AL), Bolsonaro has been experiencing difficulties in the Senate. The clearest example is Covid’s CPI, which has become a focus of complaints against the government. But it’s not the only case. In recent weeks, the government has collected defeats in the House, such as the mini-labor reform, and constraints, such as the paralysis of the process of nominating André Mendonça to the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

Not by chance, Bolsonaro appointed Senator Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI) to the Civil House. The expectation was that he could help with the relationship with the House. Next year, 27 of the 81 Senate seats will be renewed.

According to pocket narists, names that had been prepared to run for state governments started to be listed for the Senate. Among them are Colonel Alfredo Menezes, Amazonas leader who is a rival to senator Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), now an enemy of the government in the CPI; Deputy José Medeiros (Podemos), in Mato Grosso; and the minister of Tourism, Gilson Machado, in Pernambuco.

Members of the more radical ideological core were also being considered to try for a seat in the Senate. In São Paulo, state deputy Gil Diniz (no party), close to deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro, says that federal deputy Carla Zambelli has a chance of being a candidate. There is also the former minister of the Environment Ricardo Salles and the state deputy Janaina Paschoal (PSL), who have been moving towards rapprochement with the president.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Senator Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE) launched his pre-candidacy in the party. Photo: Roque de Sá/Senate Agency 11/19/2019 The MDB is considering launching the candidacy of Simone Tebet, after the senator drew attention to the Covid CPI Photo: Cristiano Mariz / Agência O Globo 26/06/2021 After annulling the Car Wash convictions, Lula re-established political rights and will be able to run in 2022. Photo: Edilson Dantas President Jair Bolsonaro is increasingly showing himself as a candidate for re-election. On a visit to the Chamber in February, after being cursed by opposition deputies, he replied: “We meet at 22”. Photo: Isaac Nóbrega/PR Luiz Henrique Mandetta’s performance at the Ministry of Health and the visibility he gained at the time made the Dem consider launching his name in its own candidacy in 2022 Photo: Jorge William / Agência O Globo Before the decision that allows Lula to run for office, the former mayor of São Paulo Fernando Haddad (PT) was advised by the former president to tour the country presenting himself as a pre-candidate Photo: Custódio Coimbra / Agência O Globo 10/23/2018 Third place in the last elections, Ciro Gomes wants to be the option of the left to defeat Bolsonaro in 2022 Photo: Valter Campanato/Agência Brasil / Agência O Globo The governor of São Paulo has placed himself as the center-right option to Bolsonaro, not avoiding the clash with the president, with his eye on 2022 Photo: Fotoarena / Agência O Globo Doria’s plans may run into the articulations of a group of toucans to launch the governor of RS, Eduardo Leite, to the presidency Photo: Gustavo Mansur / Agência O Globo Senator Tasso Jereissati placed himself as an option for the PSDB for the presidency in 2022 and won the support of former president Fernando Henrique Cardoso Photo: Edilson Rodrigues/Agência Senado After going to the second round in the election for the Mayor of São Paulo with expressive voting, Guilherme Boulos has cashed in to run again for president Photo: Marcio Alves / Agência O Globo The governor of Maranhão, Flávio Dino, defends the creation of a broad left-wing front and his name is one of those chosen for this coalition Photo: 11/01/2013 / Agência Brasil Since leaving the government fighting with the president, the name of former judge Sergio Moro is quoted for 2022 Photo: Fabio Pozzebom / Agência Brasil Luiza Trajano, owner of Magazine Luiza, began to be harassed by party leaders to participate in the composition of the ticket to dispute the presidency. At least three subtitles have already sent emissaries to discuss the matter with her Photo: Patricia Monteiro / Bloomberg Candidate for president for the Novo in 2018, João Amoêdo plans to run again in 2022, but faces resistance in the party Photo: Alexandre Cassiano / Agência O Globo

In Santa Catarina, a state that gave 65.8% of the votes to Jair Bolsonaro in the first round of 2018, businessman Luciano Hang is an option, as is federal deputy Daniel Freitas (PSL). Wanted, Hang said he has become a political activist since the last election, that he is focused on business and has until the early months of 2022 to make up his mind.

read: Barroso: You don’t get democracy anywhere with ‘troops, missiles and tanks’

In Rio, evangelicals Otoni de Paula (PSC), who is a federal deputy, and the mayor of Duque de Caxias, Washington Reis (MDB), seek the support of the Bolsonaro family for the candidacy. In Rio Grande do Norte, the dispute takes place between ministers Fábio Faria (Communications) and Rogério Marinho (Regional Development).

Among PT members, the election for the Senate is ahead of that of governor on the priority list. The idea is to launch names of expression such as the current governors of Ceará, Camilo Santana, and Wellington Dias of Piauí. Allies in the field of the left are also included in the strategy of building a strong base of support for an eventual new Lula government. In this last group are the current governor of Maranhão, Flávio Dino (PSB), and deputy Alessandro Molon (PSB) in Rio.

Less physiology

As their own candidates, deputy Paulo Pimenta, in Rio Grande do Sul, and the former mayor of Recife, João Paulo, in Pernambuco, are cited. In 2018, with 54 seats up for grabs, the PT elected only four senators.

read: President and Temer combined strategy over card, understand what each wins

Political scientist Carlos Melo says that it is more difficult for presidents to control the Senate because those elected, in general, belong to a political elite, with the presence of former governors and former presidents, and less susceptible to physiology.

— The ideal for any president is to have a majority in both houses. Bolsonaro was careless with the Senate. I see Lula’s calculations more solid for the Senate with figures such as governors than exponents on social networks, as in the case of Bolsonaro — says Melo.