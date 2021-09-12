Luxa cites 6-1 and says that Arena do Jacar could be Cruzeiro’s new home

by

(Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro)
Luxembourg said that having a conversation with the president on the subject (Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro)

Cruzeiro will study, in the coming weeks, a permanent change of house for the final stretch of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship. According to coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo, the possibility that the club will send all of its commitments to Arena do Jacar, in Sete Lagoas, and no longer to Mineiro, is not ruled out.

“We will have time to recover the pitch. It will be a conversation I will have with the president (Srgio Santos Rodrigues). miner now for us to play there, right? And suddenly this could be our home. Instead of being in Mineiro, this could be our home,” said the coach.

During the press conference, granted after the 1-0 victory over Ponte Preta, – a match held with the public at the Arena do Jacar -, Luxemburgo recalled Cruzeiro’s historic 6-1 rout over the arch-rivals athletic, won in 2011 at the same stadium.

Cruzeiro fans on the way back to Arena do Jacar