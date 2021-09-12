Luxa cites 6-1 and says that Arena do Jacar could be Cruzeiro’s new home

Luxembourg said that having a conversation with the president on the subject (Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro) Cruzeiro will study, in the coming weeks, a permanent change of house for the final stretch of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship. According to coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo, the possibility that the club will send all of its commitments to Arena do Jacar, in Sete Lagoas, and no longer to Mineiro, is not ruled out.

“We will have time to recover the pitch. It will be a conversation I will have with the president (Srgio Santos Rodrigues). miner now for us to play there, right? And suddenly this could be our home. Instead of being in Mineiro, this could be our home,” said the coach.

During the press conference, granted after the 1-0 victory over Ponte Preta, – a match held with the public at the Arena do Jacar -, Luxemburgo recalled Cruzeiro’s historic 6-1 rout over the arch-rivals athletic, won in 2011 at the same stadium.

Cruzeiro fans on the way back to Arena do Jacar

Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press

Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press

Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press

Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press

Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press

Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press

Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press

Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press

Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press

Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press

Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press

Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press

Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press

Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press

Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press

Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press

Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press

Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press

Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press

Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press

Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press

Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press

Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press

Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press

Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press

Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press

Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press

Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press

Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press

Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press

Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press

Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press There is no description for this image or gallery “Until 6-1, against Atltico, it was here. Suddenly, they will release (Miner), but we don’t need to go there if we improve the pitch here. It’s a discussion that has to exist, for people to understand that we are not idiots. It has to be something well thought out,” added the coach.

Before the match against Ponte, the fact that the mayor of Belo Horizonte, Alexandre Kalil (PSD), former president of Atltico, released the public in Mineiro after Cruzeiro transferred the match against Macaca to Sete Lagoas.

“People have to understand that football is full of tricks and a series of things that are put into practice and underestimate people’s intelligence. This release for fans in Mineiro when they didn’t have enough time for Cruzeiro to change the game is strategy, smartness, a series of things we live in football, said Luxemburg.

Despite the bad conditions on the pitch, Cruzeiro has already made it official that it will send its next appointment at Arena do Jacar. The duel before the worker, for the 24th round of Series B, is scheduled for 7pm on Thursday.