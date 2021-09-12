Marvel Studios to release FIVE movies in 2023; Check out!

According to comic book, a Marvel Studios has already planned its schedule in movie theaters and intends to launch FIVE movies in 2023 and more FOUR next year.

So far, only two of the films scheduled for 2023, that are ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ (17/02) and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ (05/05).

As at the end of last year, it is possible that the titles of the next films will be released during the Disney Investor Day, an event that brings together several novelties among the properties of the Disney.

So, do you have any guesses?

In the meantime, check out the list of films for the end of 2021 and for the course of 2022:

Every Marvel Studios movie release date through 2024! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Q28zbe6WKc — Phase Zero – MCU (@PhaseZeroCB) September 10, 2021

Remembering that the studio’s next debut is ‘eternal‘, which hits theaters in November 5th.

‘eternal‘ follows the journey of near-immortal beings, products of the evolutionary divergence that gave rise to the human race millennia ago. The characters relate to several concepts already introduced in the universe’s previous films, from the Celestials (which came out in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy‘) to Thanos, whose own mother was one of his victims.

The cast has angelina jolie (Thena), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Read McHugh (Sprite), Don Lee (Gilgamesh), gemma Chan (Sersi), Kit Harington (Black Knight), Barry Kheogan (Druig) and Richard madden (Ikaris).