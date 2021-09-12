Matrix 4: 5 curious things that the long-awaited trailer for the new film in the saga shows

10 september 2021

Credit, Warner Bros. Photo caption, Keanu Reeves playing his character Neo alongside Carrie-Anne Moss’s Trinity (left)

Fans of “The Matrix” could enjoy this Thursday (9/9) the first full preview of the fourth film in the saga, starring the hero Neo (Keanu Reeves).

“The Matrix: Resurrections” will debut in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service in December.

The saga shows a virtual reality built by a futuristic artificial intelligence that enslaves humanity.

The first feature in the Matrix series was released in 1999, a smash hit at the box office. Two films hit theaters screens in the aftermath, both in 2003.

Star Carrie-Anne Moss also appears in the trailer, which premiered online this Thursday.

Check out five fun facts about the new film:

1) A yellow plastic duck

Credit, Warner Bros. Photo caption, Keanu Reeves’ character appears sitting in a bathtub with a yellow plastic duck on his head

The trailer begins with a bearded Neo seeking guidance from a bespectacled psychiatrist played by Neil Patrick Harris from the series How I Met Your Mother.

Neo says he’s having dreams that seem to allude to his past, like the messianic figure of a resistance movement at war with the artificial intelligence behind the Matrix.

Reeves, whom Harris calls Thomas, seems oblivious to the truth Neo learned in the first film: that the world he knows is a sophisticated computer-created simulation.

But he notices something is up as he takes an elevator, watches his reflection in the mirror, and sits in a bathtub with a yellow plastic duck on his head.

2) Do we know each other?

Credit, Warner Bros. Photo caption, Trinity doesn’t seem to recognize Reeves when they meet and shake hands in a cafe

Given that Neo seemed to die at the end of The Matrix Revolutions (2003), we are left to wonder if Reeves is playing a variation on his original character.

The same can also be applied to Moss’ character Trinity, who doesn’t seem to recognize Reeves when they meet and shake hands in a cafe.

On the other hand, Thomas/Neo may be trying to block out memories of the man he was, possibly ingesting a handful of blue pills.

In the original film, Neo is given a pill of this color that would allow him to return and continue his simulated existence.

3) Alice in Wonderland

Credit, Warner Bros. Photo caption, “Alice in Wonderland” is a recurring element in the Matrix universe and reappears in book form in the new three-minute trailer

Neo, of course, chose to take a red pill which, in the words of Morpheus, played by Laurence Fishburne, allowed him “to stay in Wonderland and (see) the depth of the rabbit hole”.

“Alice in Wonderland,” British author Lewis Carroll’s famous fictional work, is a recurring element in the Matrix universe and reappears in book form in the new three-minute trailer.

A rabbit tattoo that alludes to Carroll’s white rabbit is seen on the arm of another character, played by British-Chinese actress Jessica Henwick.

The background music, meanwhile, is Jefferson Airplane’s ‘White Rabbit’, a 1967 psychedelic anthem inspired by Carroll’s writing and images.

4) Neo still knows kung fu

Credit, Warner Bros. Photo caption, Character also seems to awaken your skill in martial arts

At the request of actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (known for his role in Candyman), Reeves ends up taking a red pill that seems to reveal the secrets of the Matrix.

He also seems to awaken his martial arts skill and hits his new friend so hard that he destroys the simulated dojo (place where Japanese martial arts are trained) in which they are training.

The character of Abdul-Mateen II seems to have many of the attributes of Morpheus, suggesting that he may be a younger version or perhaps the son of the Fishburne character.

Fishburne himself revealed in 2020 that he “had not been invited” to reprise his role in Lana Wachowski’s film.

5) Endless Explosions

Credit, Warner Bros. Photo caption, Trains, helicopters, motorcycles and cars are destroyed at every moment in the film

While the original trilogy was directed by Lana Wachowski in conjunction with her sister Lily, the fourth film is directed by Lana alone.

However, having one less person behind the camera doesn’t seem to have reduced the explosive dynamics of the new film.

Trains, helicopters, motorcycles and cars are destroyed all the time.

And if there’s a tall building nearby, you can be sure someone will jump out of it at some point.