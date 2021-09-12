Matrix 4 indicates that Trinity is the real threat to the machines

Fans continue to create theories about Matrix Resurrections (Matrix 4). One of them points out that Trinity could be a big threat to the machines in the movie with Keanu Reeves.

As with the first three films in the franchise, it looks like we’ll see a romance between Neo and Trinity, but none of them seem to have their memories at the beginning of the film.

This may have been engineered by the machines in order to prevent Neo from waking up. His falling in love with Trinity could just do that, as indicated by their encounter shown in the trailer.

As ScreenRant points out, the machines apparently sought to avoid this contact, which may or may not happen by chance in the film.

As such, Trinity poses a great risk to the machines. The question is, if she’s a risk, why didn’t they just kill her? We’ll find out only when Matrix 4 hits theaters.

Matrix 4 is coming to cinema soon

The official synopsis reads: “The Matrix Resurrections is a continuation of the story set out in the first Matrix. 20 years later, the franchise that helped define pop culture at the turn of the century is back to a continuation and extension of the original film.”

“A mind-blowing new adventure with epic action, set in a familiar but even more provocative world, where reality is more subjective than ever. All that is needed to see the truth is to free your mind.”

The main cast of Matrix 4 includes Keanu Reeves, Jessica Henwick, Carrie-Anne Moss, Christina Ricci, Jonathan Groff, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jada Pinkett Smith, Priyanka Chopra and Neil Patrick Harris.

Directed by Lana Wachowski, one of the directors of the original trilogy. The screenplay is by Lana Wachowski, David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon.

Matrix 4, titled Matrix Resurrections, is scheduled to premiere on December 16, 2021.