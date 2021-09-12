Maverick in Brazil: what to expect from Ford’s ‘Fiat Toro’

Ford Maverick is an intermediate size pickup like the national Fiat Toro

Ford officially confirmed the arrival of Maverick in Brazil in 2022

Maverick is 5.07 m long, 1.84 m wide, 1.74 m high and 3.07 m wheelbase

For the transmission, an 8-speed automatic transmission is always used in all configurations

One of Ford’s bets with its pickup in the US was technology. Maverick comes standard with an 8-inch screen multimedia center

An optional package also delivers items such as Lane Maintenance Assistant and Blind Spot Monitor

In the United States, the cheapest Ford Maverick starts at $19,995

In the statement that confirmed the import of the pickup to Brazil, Ford did not provide much technical data on the model

After much anticipation, the Ford presented in the United States the Maverick. Although the name refers to the sports car that the brand sold here in the 1970s, it is an intermediate-size pickup like the Fiat Toro national. There, it will compete mainly with the Hyundai Santa Cruz, a pickup truck with the same proposal manufactured by the South Korean company for the North American market.

With the size of Toro and a body that has been very successful here, the Ford Maverick would have everything it takes to do well in Brazil. If there was any suspicion that this would happen, the doubts ended on September 3, when the company officially confirmed its arrival here in 2022. But, what can we expect from it?

Which is?

The Ford Maverick is a pickup truck with an intermediate proposal, being bigger than a Fiat Strada, for example, but smaller than the company’s old entry truck in the United States, the Ranger. Despite looking like an entirely new product, it uses the same platform as the Bronco Sport and also shares the Mexican assembly line.

In terms of measurements, the new Maverick is 5.07 m long, 1.84 m wide, 1.74 m high and 3.07 m wheelbase. For comparison, the Fiat Toro is 4.94 m long and has a 2.99 m wheelbase. In the United States, the pickup has two engine options, but it is not gasoline and diesel, like its national rival.

There, Maverick can be equipped with a 193 hp 2.5 hybrid engine. As a result, it became the cheapest hybrid pickup in the United States and one of the most affordable electrification options in that country. The second thruster is a 2.0 gasoline turbo delivering up to 253 horsepower and 38.3 kgfm of torque.

For the transmission, an 8-speed automatic transmission is always used in all configurations. However, those who choose the most powerful propeller can also optionally receive the four-wheel drive system, which also includes some extra driving modes to enjoy the integral system. From the factory, Maverick comes out with front wheel drive only.

One of Ford’s bets with its pickup in the United States was technology. Regardless of the version or engine chosen, Maverick always comes standard with equipment such as a multimedia center with an 8-inch screen, on-board Wi-Fi, stability control, 7 airbags, LED headlights and autonomous emergency braking. An optional package also delivers items such as a lane maintenance assistant and blind spot monitor.

What to expect from Maverick in Brazil?

In the United States, the Ford Maverick cheapest part from US$19,995, with that it is cheaper than the EcoSport sold there (US$ 20,395). In the most complete version, with a 2.0 turbo engine and all-wheel drive, it can reach US$ 30,865. In that country, it is one of the most affordable vehicles for those who want a car per bucket.

It’s hard to say whether Ford will try to maintain Maverick’s affordable appeal in Brazil as well. The Bronco Sport, with the same platform and leaving the same factory, is priced at R$264,690, while its entry price in the United States is US$27,215.

If the brand adopts the same strategy as the SUV for the pickup, the Maverick sold here should have a unique version created especially for Brazil, with no connection with the North American configurations. Even if the hybrid option of the pickup truck is cheaper and could count on tax incentives for electrification, the greater probability is that the novelty will not debut here with a set of batteries.

This must happen because the 2.0 turbo of the more expensive versions of the pickup is already approved in the Brazilian market, as it was used by the late Ford Fusion and is also under the hood of the Bronco Sport sold here. This would facilitate Maverick’s approval process in Brazil.

In the official statement confirming the import of the pickup to our market, Ford didn’t detail the technical data much. The brand greatly reinforced the words power, security, versatility and connectivity. Which increases the odds that Maverick will arrive with only the strongest engine, all-wheel drive, and a better-served equipment kit.

Even being imported from Mexico at cheaper rates, Maverick should not be expected to arrive in Brazil to fight with the entry-level versions of Fiat Toro, which today start at R$ 123,990. With the bigger engine and more technology on board, Ford must follow in the steps of Bronco Sport’s strategy. Instead of fighting at the entry end, the brand should choose to position itself between generalist brands (such as Fiat, Chevrolet and VW) and premium brands (such as Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz). So it wouldn’t be a surprise if Maverick’s prices in Brazil started at more than R$ 200 thousand.

