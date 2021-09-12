Mediterranean diet is allied in combating erectile dysfunction; see what to eat – 11/09/2021

It is not new that the Mediterranean diet is considered one of the best for health. Research has already shown that the eating plan — which is based on the consumption of fruits, vegetables, vegetables, fish, poultry, nuts, dairy products and a little wine — reduces the risk of having cardiovascular diseases (heart attack, stroke and hypertension, for example ), type 2 diabetes, Alzheimer’s and even some cancers, such as breast cancer.

Now, a small study presented this year at the Congress of the European Society of Cardiology has concluded that diet may be beneficial to men who suffer from erectile dysfunction and high blood pressure (which doubles the risk of developing erectile problems).

“Our research found that consuming a Mediterranean diet is associated with greater physical fitness, good arterial health, better blood flow, higher testosterone levels and more powerful erections,” he says. athanasians Angelis, researcher at the University of Athens (Greece).

According to the author of the study, scientific work has not evaluated the mechanisms that make diet help to minimize erectile dysfunction, but this is probably because this type of diet is linked to better vascular health (remember that the penis needs receiving a good supply of blood to stay erect) and maintaining the proper level of testosterone (male sex hormone) in the body, which naturally decreases as we age.

How the study was done

The survey was conducted with 256 middle-aged men who suffered from hypertension and erectile dysfunction;

The mean age of study participants was 56 years;

The consumption of the Mediterranean diet was assessed using a questionnaire. In addition, participants took tests to assess physical ability, testosterone level, and vascular health;

The severity of erectile dysfunction was determined through the Sexual Health Inventory for Men (SHIM), which has five questions about male sexual ability.

The researchers found that men whose diets best matched the Mediterranean diet had less arterial stiffness; better blood flow; higher testosterone level; and better erectile performance.

“Research findings suggest that the Mediterranean diet may play a role in maintaining several parameters of vascular health and quality of life in middle-aged men with hypertension and erectile dysfunction,” he says. Angelis.

What to eat on the Mediterranean diet?

– Vegetables, vegetables and fruits The recommendation is to consume at least ten servings of these foods a day. Among the vegetables that are part of the Mediterranean menu are broccoli, zucchini, tomato, kale, spinach, cucumber, strawberry, grape, apple, melon, fig, peach, etc.

– Oil seeds Chestnuts, walnuts, almonds etc.

– Fish, seafood and white meat Salmon, shrimp, oysters, tilapia, sardines, cod, chicken, turkey should be the main sources of protein in the Mediterranean diet.

– Milk, cheese and yoghurt European food includes white cheeses, such as goat and sheep cheese, but here in Brazil you can opt for the Minas Frescal cheese (popularly called white cheese or Minas cheese).

– Dry wine It is not mandatory in the diet and should be consumed in moderation — that is, at most one serving for women and two servings for men, and never more than five times a week.

– Olive oil It is a source of healthy fat, which protects cardiovascular health. As it is high in calories, it should be consumed in moderation.

*Information taken from an article published in January 2019