Mega-Sena, contest 2408: Araruama bet, in RJ, alone wins R$ 46.3 million prize | lotteries

The contest 2408 of Mega-Sena was held this Saturday (11) at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at the Tietê bus terminal, in the city of São Paulo. A bet from Araruama, in Rio de Janeiro, alone took the prize of R$ 46,317,095.04.

See the dozens drawn: 04 – 29 – 30 – 38 – 43 – 57

The corner had 65 winners and each one takes R$59,300. On the court, 4,828 bets took R$1,140.94 each.

To bet on Mega-Sena

Bets can be placed until 7:00 pm (Brasilia time), at any lottery in the country or on the internet, at the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

The minimum bet for the Mega-Sena costs R$4.50 and can be made online – find out how to do it.

The probability of winning in each contest varies depending on the number of tens played and the type of bet placed. For the simple bet, with only six tens, with a price of R$ 4.50, the probability of winning the millionaire prize is 1 in 50,063,860, according to Caixa.

For a bet with 15 tens (maximum limit), with a price of R$ 22,522.50, the probability of hitting the prize is 1 in 10,033, according to Caixa.

