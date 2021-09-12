Metroid Dread received new trailer with more than 3 minutes full of information • Eurogamer.pt

Nintendo has presented a new trailer for Metroid Dread, through which it talks about all facets of the new game from Mercury Steam.

“Explore, fight, increase your power… But don’t let your guard down, as you never know what will be hidden in the shadows…”, Nintendo tells us about this new video, where Samus appears in several scenes from action and exploration.

Specially designed for those who have never played Metroid, this video with more than 3 minutes explains the essentials of the series and how it will be respected throughout a new action-packed adventure.

In ZDR, Samus will explore huge labyrinths in places like magma-filled caves, ancient forests and even underwater, always with the help of weapons and equipment such as the Arm Cannon, Missiles, double jump, slide and even the physical counterattack powerful, able to nullify the attack of enemies.

As you would expect, the more you explore the more skills you discover, but some locations require specific skills to access.

Metroid Dread will arrive on October 8, 2021 as a Nintendo Switch exclusive.