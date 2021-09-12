MG ticket wins R$1.3 million prize

Federal Lottery 5596
The draw for the Federal lottery contest 5596 was held this Saturday, September 11, and a bet of Juiz de Fora, in Minas Gerais, was awarded R$1.3 million. Another four tickets also earned the other main amounts of: R$ 15.5 thousand, R$ 15.5 thousand, R$ 14 thousand, R$ 13 thousand and R$ 12.2 thousand.

Result of Federal Lottery 5596

Check the numbers of the five tickets drawn in Federal lottery 5596:

DestinyTicketLottery UnitCity/StatePremium Value (BRL)
1st050502HALFELD STREET CHAMPIONJUDGE OF FORA/MGBRL 1,350,000.00
2nd010883NON-SOLD TICKETSAO PAULO-SPBRL 15,500.00
3rd012767JOVINO RUBIM DE TOLEDOSAO PAULO-SPBRL 14,000.00
4th049930SANTA CLARA LOTTERYSANTA CLARA DO SUL/RSBRL 13,000.00
5th081384SENA GOLDEN LOTTERYPRESIDENT PRUDENTE/SPBRL 12,227.00

How to receive the award?
Federal 5596 lottery prizes can be redeemed at Caixa branches by presenting the RG and CPF. If the amount is less than R$1,903.98 another option is to redeem at lottery outlets.

The deadline for receiving the amount is up to 90 calendar days from the date of the draw. If the bettor does not withdraw the prize, the amount will be transferred to the National Treasury for application in the FIES (Finance for Financing Students in Higher Education).

next draw

On Wednesday, September 15, the drawing for the Federal lottery contest 5597 will be held from 7:00 pm (Brasilia time) and the prize will be R$ 500 thousand. Players are able to buy the contest ticket until at 6 pm on the day of the draw at lottery outlets or with street vendors.