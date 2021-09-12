MG ticket wins R$1.3 million prize

The draw for the Federal lottery contest 5596 was held this Saturday, September 11, and a bet of Juiz de Fora, in Minas Gerais, was awarded R$1.3 million. Another four tickets also earned the other main amounts of: R$ 15.5 thousand, R$ 15.5 thousand, R$ 14 thousand, R$ 13 thousand and R$ 12.2 thousand.

Result of Federal Lottery 5596

Check the numbers of the five tickets drawn in Federal lottery 5596:

Destiny Ticket Lottery Unit City/State Premium Value (BRL) 1st 050502 HALFELD STREET CHAMPION JUDGE OF FORA/MG BRL 1,350,000.00 2nd 010883 NON-SOLD TICKET SAO PAULO-SP BRL 15,500.00 3rd 012767 JOVINO RUBIM DE TOLEDO SAO PAULO-SP BRL 14,000.00 4th 049930 SANTA CLARA LOTTERY SANTA CLARA DO SUL/RS BRL 13,000.00 5th 081384 SENA GOLDEN LOTTERY PRESIDENT PRUDENTE/SP BRL 12,227.00

How to receive the award?

Federal 5596 lottery prizes can be redeemed at Caixa branches by presenting the RG and CPF. If the amount is less than R$1,903.98 another option is to redeem at lottery outlets.

The deadline for receiving the amount is up to 90 calendar days from the date of the draw. If the bettor does not withdraw the prize, the amount will be transferred to the National Treasury for application in the FIES (Finance for Financing Students in Higher Education).

next draw

On Wednesday, September 15, the drawing for the Federal lottery contest 5597 will be held from 7:00 pm (Brasilia time) and the prize will be R$ 500 thousand. Players are able to buy the contest ticket until at 6 pm on the day of the draw at lottery outlets or with street vendors.