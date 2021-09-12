Michael Jackson narrowly escaped the 9/11 attacks. Know the story – Monet

+



Michael Jackson (Photo: Getty Images)

Michael Jackson, one of the biggest stars in pop history, could have been one of the victims of the 9/11 attack exactly 20 years ago. The singer had a meeting scheduled at the World Trade Center on the same day and time as the attacks by the terrorist organization Al Qaeda, crashing aircraft into the Twin Towers – more than 3,000 people died.

The king of pop – who died long after, on June 25, 2009 – had left his Neverland ranch in California and traveled to New York to perform on the show ‘Solo All Star’ on the 7th and 10th of September , at Madison Square Garden. The concert featured several distinguished guests such as Whitney Houston, Liza Minnelli and Gloria Estefan.

Twin Towers of the World Trade Center business complex in New York were attacked on September 11, 2001 by a terrorist organization (Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Even Britney Spears took the stage with Jackson for a version of ‘The Way You Make Me Feel’. Well-known friends of the star, such as actress Elizabeth Taylor and former child actor Macaulay Culkin, were also present.

The hype the night before and a family get-together ‘saved’ Michael Jackson, who ended up sleeping too much and missing his appointment at the World Trade Center on the morning of September 11, 2001. This story was told by one of the brothers from popstar, Jermaine, in the book ‘You Are Not Alone: ​​’Michael: Through a Brother’s Eyes’ (in direct translation: ‘You Are Not Alone: ​​Michael Through the Brother’s Eyes’).

Michael Jackson and his mother, Katherine Jackson (Photo: Getty Images)

Jermaine said Michael stayed at Madison Square Garden until the wee hours and then chatted for hours with his mother Katherine and sister Rebbie. “None of us had any idea that Michael had a meeting scheduled that morning at the top of one of the Twin Towers. We only found out when Mom called the hotel he was staying at to make sure he was okay. She, Rebbie and a few others had said goodbye to him around 3 am.”

Jackson would even have thanked them for ‘changing’ their plans for that morning. “Mom, I’m fine thanks to you. You kept talking to me so late I overslept and missed my meeting.”

Other celebrities would also have a lot to be thankful for because of last-minute changes in plans that took them out of the eye of the hurricane that September 11, 2011. Such was the case with actor Mark Wahlberg, who had booked a ticket for one of the flights captured by the terrorists – he ended up traveling early to attend a friend’s movie premiere.

Mark Wahlberg (Photo: Getty Images)

Another similar story is that of director and screenwriter Seth MacFarlane, who worked with Wahlberg years later on the comedy ‘Ted’. He missed one of the planes hijacked by Al Qaeda because of misinformation given by his assistant. “I missed the flight for about 10 minutes.” Blessed delay.