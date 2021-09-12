Microentrepreneur has annual earnings ceiling increased to R$130,000

MEI (Individual Microentrepreneur) had its earnings ceiling limit increased from R$81 thousand to R$130 thousand. The Complementary Law Project (PLP) was approved in the Senate, which stipulates that the MEI will be able to have a higher annual income. There were 71 votes in favor and none against. The PL goes to the Chamber of Deputies to be analyzed.

The text also authorizes the Individual Microentrepreneur to hire up to two formal employees. Senator Jayme Campos (DEM-MT) is the author of the bill and Senator Marcos Rogério (DEM-RO) was the rapporteur in favor of the measure, which included only one amendment.

According to Agência Senado, rapporteur Marcos Rogério recalled articles 170 and 179 of the Constitution, which stipulates that small businesses should have favored treatment. “The importance of the figure of the Individual Microentrepreneur for the economy, for the generation of jobs, for the reduction of informal work and for guaranteeing work and income for countless families is widely recognized”.

Established changes

The PL increases MEI’s annual earnings to R$130,000, and a newly opened company will have a limit of R$10,833.33. This value is multiplied by the number of months between the beginning of the activity and the end of the respective calendar year. It was also established that the micro-entrepreneur may have two formal employees (before, only one hired employee could).

If one of the employees or both leave for legal reasons, a new hire will be allowed. Thus, the MEI may hire the number of employees equivalent to those who were on leave, including for a specified period. The new employee will remain until the conditions for leave are terminated, as established by the Ministry of Labor and Employment.

Under the current law, the MEI’s gross annual earnings are R$81 thousand, and it can only hire a formal employee (with a formal contract).

The number of Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEI) grew in the country throughout 2020. Of the total of 3,359,750 companies opened in the period, 2,663,309 were MEIs, representing an increase of 8.4% compared to 2019. The data are from the Business Map, of the Ministry of Economy, referring to the third quarter of last year.