Milk purchases fall 1% in the second quarter compared to 2020

In the 2nd quarter of 2021, the purchase of raw milk made by establishments that operate under some type of federal, state or municipal sanitary inspection was 5.82 billion liters, a decrease of 1% compared to the 2nd quarter of 2020, and 11.4% reduction compared to the immediately previous quarter. The data are from Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

The institute recalls that the sector has a cyclical behavior, in which the 2nd quarters regularly present the lowest annual production, a fact caused by the off-season period in the main dairy basins in the country.

The result represents the 3rd largest milk intake in a 2nd quarter, below the results of 2020 (5.87 billion liters) and 2019 (5.86 billion). The month with the highest collection was May (1.95 billion liters) while June had the lowest activity (1.92 billion). Throughout the quarter, the segment was impacted by higher production costs and weaker demand.

Compared to the same quarter of 2020, the drop of 59.47 million liters of milk collected at the national level comes from reductions recorded in 15 of the 26 UFs participating in the Quarterly Milk Survey. The most significant drops occurred in Minas Gerais (-51.97 million), São Paulo (-33.46 million), Rondônia (-33.32 million), Mato Grosso (-10.43 million) and Rio de Janeiro (- 7.91 million). The most relevant increases occurred in Paraná (+46.32 million), Rio Grande do Sul (+19.96 million) and Bahia (+12.27 million).

Minas Gerais continued to lead the ranking of milk purchases, with 24.7% of national intake, followed by Paraná (13.9%) and Rio Grande do Sul (12.8%).