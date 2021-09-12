Minced meat pancake: easy to prepare and tasty, check it out!

Top Stories

What are the best plants to use in the bathroom? See 7 tips



DOWNLOAD THIS RECIPE

This Sunday, September 12, Cozinha & Recipes, from Tecnonotícias, brings you a tasty recipe from Cooked Ground beef pancake. Remember that this dish makes 10 servings and has a preparation time of 45 minutes. So check out the recipe!

Learn how to prepare the minced meat pancake

At first, this recipe of Cooked Ground beef pancake it is a great option to prepare both for lunch and dinner. So, check out the ingredients and step by step of this delicious recipe.

See also: Skillet Potato Pie: Easy to prepare and very tasty, see

recipe ingredients

1/2 kg of ground beef;

2 cups of wheat flour tea;

2 cups of milk tea;

3 tablespoons melted butter;

2 egg units;

Salt to taste;

1 packet of grated Parmesan cheese;

1 sachet of sauce.

Then bring a skillet to heat at medium temperature and heat. In this way,when it is very hot pour the contents of the blender and make the pancakes.

Soon after, add the ground beef to fill. So, androll and place in a greased refractory. Finally, sprinkle some ground beef with sauce on top of the pancakes, sprinkle the grated cheese on top and bake for about 10 minutes.