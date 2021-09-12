Ministry of Health monitors cases in 7 states

At least seven states have reported cases of Haff Syndrome, known as black urine disease

It is caused by a toxin found in fish and shellfish.

The disease causes muscle pain, shortness of breath and kidney failure, and makes the urine dark.

At least seven Brazilian states, according to the Ministry of Health, have case records of Haff Syndrome, known as black urine disease, caused by a toxin found in fish and shellfish and causing muscle pain, shortness of breath and kidney failure, in addition to of leaving the urine dark in color.

In a note to the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo, the Ministry of Health reported that 61 infected people have been registered in Amazonas and that they are awaiting confirmation of another 22 “compatible with the disease in six other federated units”, without mentioning which ones they are.

Bahia, Ceará and Pará also registered diagnoses of Haff Syndrome. As it is little studied, it is believed that these animals may have fed on algae with certain types of toxins that, when consumed by humans, cause the symptoms. However, the odorless and tasteless toxin arises when fish is not properly stored and packaged.

The condition described in critically ill patients is compatible with rhabdmyolysis, a disease that destroys the fibers that make up the muscles of the body. When associated with fish consumption, the syndrome is known as Haff’s Disease.

According to information from the G1 portal, Amazonas registered at least 61 cases of black urine disease in ten municipalities in the state. A 51-year-old woman died in Itacoatiara.

The Amazonas Health Surveillance Foundation (FVS-AM) reported that this is the third time that black urine disease outbreaks occur in Amazonas. The first was in 2008, with 27 cases in the cities of Manaus and Careiro. No deaths were recorded. The second was in 2015, with 74 cases registered in Manaus, Itacoatiara, Itapiranga, Nova Olinda do Norte, Autazes and Urucurituba, also with no deaths

Bahia has identified 13 cases of the syndrome so far. According to the Health Department of the State of Bahia (Sesab), notifications were made in the municipalities of Alagoinhas, Salvador, Maraú, Mata de São João, Camaçari and Simões Filho. In total, five remain under investigation.

According to Sesab, the 13 cases confirmed between January and September this year are patients aged 20 to 79 years. The most affected age group is between 35 to 49 years, with seven cases (53.8%), followed by the age group from 20 to 34 years, with five cases (38.5%. Among confirmed cases, 66% are men .

In Ceará, the State Health Department investigates the occurrence of nine suspected cases. The numbers correspond to the records until the 21st of August and await laboratory confirmation of the toxin present in possibly contaminated fish. Of the nine suspected cases, four are men and five are women, with an average age of 51 years.

Three suspected cases of Haff’s Disease are investigated in Pará. Most of them have been concentrated in the lower Amazon region, which is in the dry period, when there is a reduction in the volume of water renewal in natural environments, allowing the proliferation of algae , which may have led to the appearance of the toxin.