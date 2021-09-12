Minutes of silence mark the 20th anniversary of September 11th

The sky was as blue as it was 20 years ago, in the final days of New York summer. The ceremony in honor of the 2,977 victims in 20 years of the biggest terrorist attack in US history began at 8:41 am on Saturday (11) with the handing over of the American flag by representatives of the forces that carried out rescues that day and suffered losses – firefighters, police and others.

It was followed by a minute of silence at 8:46 am, when the first plane crashed into the north tower. The milestone would be repeated chronologically: second plane (9:03), Pentagon hit (9:37), south tower crash (9:59), Pennsylvania plane crash (10:03) and north tower crash (10:28), thus ending the 102 minutes of the ceremony .

During the 102 minutes, to the sound of classical music, pairs of relatives climbed a stage, took off their masks and read blocks of the names of the dead that day. In the audience, many held smartphones filming the performance of the national anthem, politicians and artists present and held up posters with photos.

Also in the audience, standing around the two pools with the names of the dead engraved on the edges, President Joe Biden and his Democratic predecessors, Barack Obama (2009-2017) and Bill Clinton (1993-2001), along with his wife, Hillary, who on September 11, 2001 was a senator from the State of New York.

“This nation is too big, too strong, too united, too powerful in terms of our cohesion and our values ​​to let that divide us,” Joe Biden said in an interview before the ceremony. “And that won’t happen.”

There were fears that the president might be booed, given the polarized political moment the country is going through, but that didn’t happen. Republican George W. Bush (2001-2009) also without incident led the ceremony in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

It was in a field in that city that the plane of the United Flight 93 crashed, it is believed that due to the actions of the passengers, they would have been able to face the terrorists. It is believed that the aircraft would crash into the White House or the Capitol, the seat of the US Legislature, that day.

Republican Donald Trump, Biden’s predecessor, did not participate in official ceremonies. The day before, he made controversial statements about that day. He said he went to the region of the attacks as soon as he heard about them and took several people with him to help with the rescues.

However, there is no record of him there that day. There is, yes, an interview given to local broadcaster NY1 that morning by the politician noted for spreading fake news saying he watched it all from the Trump Tower window, seven miles away from the attack he was on.

That same day, Trump gave an interview stating that with the fall of the towers, his building on Wall Street would become the tallest in New York – in fact, the landmark became the Empire State Building – and that he had seen Muslims celebrating the attack on the streets of New Jersey, which has never been proven by reliable sources or even images.

At the end of each block, pairs of relatives spoke a few words about their own loss, in English, but also in Spanish and Russian — the victims came from 70 countries, including five from Brazil, although only three are officially on the list.

In one of the breaks, Bruce Springsteen, one of the top musicians in the neighboring state of New Jersey, second in death toll that day, behind New York, played “I’ll See You in My Dreams” (I’ll See You in My Dreams ) . At night, the traditional “Tribute in Light” ceremony is expected to place two beams of light in the skies of southern Manhattan, recalling the towers that were brought down 20 years ago.