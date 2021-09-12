Moraes may determine measures against Bolsonaro in three inquiries

the minister of STF (Federal Court of Justice) Alexandre de Moraes he is the rapporteur of six investigations aimed at the president Jair Bolsonaro (no party), their relatives or close people, three of whom run in court and have him investigated: fake news, interference in the command of the Federal Police and one on the leak of secret investigation about hacker invasion of justice systems Election in 2018.

According to a Folha report, there are no open decisions that require immediate compliance by Bolsonaro, but, according to people with knowledge of the investigations, Moraes is considering measures.

The minister was the target of direct criticism and even a curse from Bolsonaro during the demonstrations in support of his government last September 7th. The president stated that he would violate any decisions made by Moraes, and called him a scoundrel.

Later, Bolsonaro released a note, which had the collaboration of the former president Michel Temer, a personal friend of Moraes, retreating from attacks on the magistrate and the Supreme Court.

Also according to the newspaper, Moraes gave no indications that he would “relieve” Bolsonaro’s side, and the prospect is that the minister will keep up the pace with the investigations.

See too

+Deolane Bezerra, widow of MC Kevin, reveals that she had surgery on her vagina



+ Learn how to make Ivete Sangalo’s delicious feijoada recipe

+ Schumacher’s wife and son talk about ex-pilot’s health

+ “Gourmet” charcoal that doesn’t get your hands dirty becomes a meme on social media; listen

+ Mother finds a dead 2-year-old son with a note on his side when he gets home



+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Quick and easy peanut pave recipe for the weekend



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach