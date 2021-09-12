Napoli beats Juventus by comeback and remains 100% in Italian | italian football

Saturday is full of joy in Naples. Napoli hosted Juventus at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium and won, 2-1, in the third round of the Italian Championship. While the blue team continues with 100% success and takes the provisional lead in the tournament, Juve suffers its second defeat and has only one point so far.

Juve didn’t have its pair of Brazilian full-backs, Danilo and Alex Sandro, spared after being first-team players against Peru last Thursday. Dybala was also embezzled for a physical problem. Even so, the Old Lady took the lead.

+ See the Italian table

1 of 2 Koulibaly takes camera from a photographer and records a party for Napoli fans after scoring the goal of the comeback against Juventus at Diego Armando Maradona — Photo: Ciro Fusco/EFE Koulibaly takes camera from a photographer and records a party for Napoli fans after scoring the goal of the comeback against Juventus at Diego Armando Maradona — Photo: Ciro Fusco/EFE

In the 10th minute of the game, Morata stole the ball from Manolas on the left wing, entered the area and finished well as Ospina left to swing the net. The turn of the house owners would only come out in the second half. And with two faults of the alvinegros.

At 11 in the complementary stage, Insigne made her typical move: received on the left, pulled for the right leg and kicked in place. Szcesny failed to hold the ball in a move that looked defensible and gave it as a gift for Politano to score on the rebound.

On minute 40, Moise Kean got in the way after a corner kick from Napoli’s right, and when he tried to push the ball away, he shouldered it against his own goal. This time, Szczesny made a good save. But again, it didn’t avoid the rebound. And Koulibaly appeared to turn to the blue team: 2-1.

2 of 2 Politano takes advantage of Szczesny’s rebound and scores Napoli’s equalizer over Juventus, in the blue team’s 2-1 victory — Photo: Ciro Fusco/EFE Moment when Politano takes advantage of Szczesny’s rebound and scores Napoli’s equalizer over Juventus, in the blue team’s 2-1 victory — Photo: Ciro Fusco/EFE

Napoli reached nine points and provisionally assumed the leadership of the Italian Championship. Inter, Roma and Milan can still catch him in the round. Juventus continue with just one point, with a draw and two defeats in the tournament so far. It is the 13th place.