Napoli suffocates Juventus, gets a comeback at the end and maintains an isolated lead in the Italian Championship

Napoli dominated and got an exciting victory of comeback by 2-1, against Juventus, at home, this Saturday (11), for the 3rd round of the Italian Championship. Morata scored for Velha Senhora at 10 minutes into the first half and Politano left everything the same at 12 minutes into the second half. Koulibaly, at 40, scored the winning goal.

Juventus had the scheme set up for the descents at speed for the counterattack. However, the visiting team’s goal came from a huge vacillation by Manolas on the ball. The defender lost to Morata and left a way for the Spaniard to score 1-0 for the Old Lady after 10 minutes of the first half.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

From there, Napoli had the ball and had to face the tough marking of Juventus. The home team tried to take chances from outside the area and bet on crosses, but they were easily neutralized by the Juventus defense.

In the second half, more incisive on the attacking field, Napoli reached a draw. Isigne took a risk from outside the area, goalkeeper Szczesny was a stranger to the ball and released it at Politano’s feet, who kicked hard to make everything equal on the scoreboard.

The goal opened the way for Napoli to suffocate Juventus. Boxed in the defense field, the Old Lady could not even hold the ball and saw Lorenzo Insigne rule the match, being important even in tackles on the left side.

Juve only appeared in the attacking field at 30 of the second half, when they managed to rotate the ball a little more, but quickly suffered from the lack of creativity and was again swallowed up by Napoli.

The pressure took effect in the end. After a corner kick from the left, Kean tested it against, hindered the defense, and Koulibaly only shoved into the goal. The triumph keeps the team in the lead and with 100% success in the Italian.

Championship situation

Napoli continues to lead the Italian Championship with 9 points, but can still be overtaken in the round. Juve, which still doesn’t win, is in 13th place with just two points.

It did well: Lorenzo Insigne

The short Italian dominated, especially in the second half, the match. Open on the left side, Insgine lost balance in favor of Napoli and made Juventus’ marking hell, being important even in the southern team’s marking power on the left side. It was from his feet that Napoli’s goal came out.

It was bad: Szczesny

It is not new that the goalkeeper has not been giving Juventus much security. In today’s match, Napoli had difficulties in creating goal chances, but received a gift from Szczesny, who unleashed a simple kick from Insigne at Politano’s feet, in the home team’s goal.

upcoming games

Napoli’s next appointment will be before the Leicester, in England, on the next 16th, for the group stage of the UEFA Europa League. Juventus take Malmo, in Sweden, in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, on the 14th.

Datasheet

napoli: Ospin; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Koulibaly, Mário Rui (Malcuit); Fabián Ruiz, Zambo Anguissa, Elmas (Ounas); Politano (Lozano), Insigne (Zielinski), Osimhen (Petagna). Technician: Luciano Spaletti.

youth: Szczesny; De Sciglio, Bonucci, Chiellini, Pellegrini (De Ligt); McKennie (Ramsey), Locatelli, Rabiot; Bernardeschi, Kulusevski, Morata (Kean). Coach: Massimiliano Allegri.