NBA Rumors Bulletin (09/12/2021)

Welcome to another edition of the NBA Marketplace Bulletin Jumper Brazil, with the best compilation of rumors about teams and athletes in the league!

Twolves arranges renewals with Vanderbilt and McLaughlin

The last two Minnesota Timberwolves restricted free agents resolved their situations that Friday. And, to the delight of everyone involved, the athletes’ contracts were renewed for the long term. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, point guard Jordan McLaughlin and the pivot Jarred Vanderbilt reached agreements to stay for another three seasons in the franchise.

One of the team’s revelations last season, Vanderbilt will receive $13.8 million in salaries under the new deal. He started in 30 games in the last campaign, averaging 5.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. McLaughlin, who had been part of the team’s cast with ties, two way, will pocket US$6.5 million in the period. The point guard averaged 5.0 points and 3.8 assists in 2020-21.

Lance Stephenson impresses teams in closed practices

One veteran who could return to the NBA spotlight in the coming weeks is Lance Stephenson: he’s been trying to get his career back on track and has trained for several franchises since the beginning of this one. offseason. According to Chris Mannix of the magazine Sports Illustrated, the guard-guard who has just turned 31 has been impressing in closed activities for several teams.

The journalist points out that, among some teams, the Dallas Mavericks would have been the one that was more inclined to give the experienced player a chance. Texans are looking for “rolled” playmakers to bolster their squad. In just over 500 league matches, Stephenson has accumulated 8.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

Clippers includes Hartenstein in preseason cast

Pivot Isaiah Hartenstein is the newest reinforcement of the Los Angeles Clippers. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the 23-year-old athlete accepted the invitation to participate in the pre-season training of the angelina team. He will have to sign an unsecured bond with the Californians and will compete for a spot in the effective squad.

The young man was a hotly contested name in the market in recent weeks, receiving interest from franchises such as the Cleveland Cavaliers and Portland Trail Blazers. But, in Los Angeles, he believes he has a more viable path for chances to consolidate and play. Hartenstein averaged 5.1 points and 3.9 rebounds in 46 games played in the last campaign.

Tyrese Haliburton downplays exchange rumors at Kings

Speculation about the Sacramento Kings looking for big names available in the market such as Ben Simmons and Pascal Siakam, led the rumors pointing to Tyrese Haliburton. The young point guard is one of the greatest talents in the cast and is well regarded by other teams. Of course, he is aware that it can be negotiated, but he is far from showing concern with a possible exit.

“I kind of just laugh at rumors, to be honest. I don’t think they are realistic. I don’t think exchanges will happen. I know no one is untouchable, but I can’t desperately react or think about it right now. I take care of what is within my reach: I go to the gym, I train every day. I love Sacramento, but whatever happens, it will happen”, reflected the 22-year-old shipowner, in an interview on the website The Athletic.

Third place in last season’s best freshman awards, Haliburton finished his debut NBA campaign averaging 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 58 games played.

In transition

– The shipowner Yogi Ferrell it’s already free – and disputed – on the NBA market. According to Shams Charania, from the website The Athletic, the 28-year-old athlete has received interest from multiple teams to compete in the pre-season rosters.

– Year goes by, year out and the wingman Michael Beasley remains on the league’s radar. According to Michael Scotto of the website HoopsHype, the veteran is on the Blazers agenda to participate in the team’s preparation period.

– Denzel Valentine is the new Cavaliers booster. Newspaper reporter Chris Fedor Cleveland Plain-Dealer, learned that the Ohio franchise signed a partially guaranteed two-season deal with the winger on Friday.

– And, to make room in the cast for the new signing, someone needs to leave: the guard wing Damyean Dotson is no longer part of the Cavs cast. The team dismissed the 27-year-old athlete, taking advantage of an unsecured bond.

follow him Jumper Brazil on your social networks and discuss with us what’s best at the NBA:

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

Telegram channel

Betting – Promocode JUMPER