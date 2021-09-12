new embezzlement reported by the club, ex-striker great goal and Carlos Palacios’ affection

It won’t be this time that Gabriel Mercado will make his second game for Inter. For physical reasons, the player did not even travel with the delegation aiming at the match next Monday, 20h, away from home, against Sport Recife.

Through the press office, Inter officially announced the absence of the Argentine right-back and defender with the following bulletin:

“Athlete was left out of some training sessions on the field because of the blow to the leg suffered before the game in Goiás. Therefore, he stayed in Porto Alegre to resume the load and equalize the workload before being released again to the group” , reported the club.

Bruno José scores great:

Former Inter striker, raised at the base of the club, Bruno José did his best with a volley scored by Cruzeiro in the 1-0 victory over Ponte Preta in Serie B:

Bruno José (great goal): Cruzeiro 1×0 Ponte Preta pic.twitter.com/4haBPTmKR2 — Goals from the Diary (@DiarioGols) September 11, 2021

Palaces back:

After serving the Chilean team in the last round of the qualifiers, Carlos Palacios returned to training at Inter, showing affection in the Instagram post caption to “my colorado”. Suspended, he does not face Sport on Monday.