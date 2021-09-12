The Honda CBR 1000RR-R Fireblade 2022 is based on the motorcycles used in MotoGP (Photo: Disclosure/Honda)

THE MotoGP is one of the most challenging categories in competitions involving motorcycles. The technologies used on the tracks can be taken to the streets. And that’s exactly what happened with the new bike Honda CBR 1000RR-R Fireblade 2022. One of the fastest motorcycles from the Japanese automaker arrives in Brazil and brings its strength as its main attribute.

New Motorcycle Honda CBR 1000RR-R Fireblade 2022

The new sports motorcycle will be available for pre-sale from the day September 13, 2021. It will be available at all dealerships in the network Honda Dream. Its suggested price is BRL 159 thousand. Manufactured and imported from Japan, the high performance motorcycle models available in color Red and Pearlescent Black

And whoever acquires the model during this period will receive a piloting course in RedRider. The instructor will be the pilot Leandro Melo. Honda says that they will start being delivered in October.

The models fireblade are quite traditional in the motorcycle world. The super sports line of Honda appeared in the year of 1992. Since then, it follows the concept “Total Control”. According to the automaker, this type of model that “privileges maneuverability and offers ideal performance for pilots of different levels of experience”.

And with the CBR 1000RR-R Fireblade 2022 it will not be different. No wonder it is based on bikes used in Moto GP events. We are talking about the model RC 213V-S. One of the pilots who pilot this model is the multi-champion Mark Marquez.

Thinking about the design, the new fairings already show their sporty side. But they bring another meaning: the stability under braking of the bike has been improved. Just like the front wheel lift under acceleration has been restricted. Other items added in order to improve the experience and the aerodynamics were the three fins arranged in the sides of fairings – in a vertical line.

Technologies

Some interesting technologies were added. Now, the bike has the system Smart Key. This means that the rider does not need to have the key to start the bike.

The panel already received a five inch TFT screen. four buttons are available to change the driving mode parameters (top and bottom). without the dashboard information can also be switched by them (left and right).

Honda CBR 1000RR-R Fireblade 2022: Mechanical Assembly

As usual, this sporty line comes with a strong engine. It is Honda CBR 1000RR-R Fireblade 2022 is equipped with the thruster four 1,000 cm³ cylinders. Its maximum power is 126.2 hp at 14,500 rpm and maximum torque of 11.5 kgfm at 12,500 rpm. Its transmission has six speeds.

This is one of the brand’s fastest engines. And once again the RC 213V-S pops up. This is because some characteristics of the engine of the sports model were used. The engine has a diameter in 81 mm and course in 48.5 mm. Still part of the engine update suite:

Valve control (activated by a mixed system)

titanium connecting rod

aluminum pistons

Multipoint injectors (which manages how much the temperature increases)

ram-air duct

Akrapovic Exhausts

Friction reduction

Starting through primary clutch shaft

Cycling

Finally, the bike brings some interesting features in the cycling part. O chassis, for example, is still from Diamond type aluminum. Here you can also find many new features. One of them is the HESD steering damper.

Tires are also a little different. Despite having kept the 120/70 ZR17 at front, you rear now is the 200/55 ZR17. Still stand out the IMU inertial platform (six axes from Bosch), the Brembo Stylema brakes and the ATwo-level BS (Sport/Track).