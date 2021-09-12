New Silverado ZR2, the anti-RAM 1500 from Chevrolet







Chevrolet Silverado ZR2. Photo: GM / Disclosure

GM is studying bringing the new Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 to Brazil. The pickup has just been unveiled in the United States and is part of GM South America’s plans to combat the success of the Ram 1500 Rebel, especially in the Brazilian market. The new Chevrolet Silverado 2022 brings many changes and allows GM to competitively return to the large pickup truck market. The biggest news is the debut of the ZR2 version.

The ZR line goes in the direction of what Chevrolet believes to be a successful path in the current scenario of the Brazilian market: aspirational cars to motivate consumers to choose the brand. General Motors had already been promised to the Argentine market. GM does not disclose its plans for Brazil in advance, but now it can speed up the idea of ​​bringing Silverado, which has already been sold in the country. It is worth mentioning that GM recently changed its president (Colombian Santiago Chamorro replaced Argentine Carlos Zarlenga).









Meet the new Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 pickup:

The new Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 stands out for its off-road capability, just like the Ram 1500 Rebel. Compared to the regular Silverado, the ZR2 has exclusive shock absorbers, reinforced springs, increased ground height, exclusive wheels, 33” all-terrain tires, version-referring stickers and a sportier look.





Chevrolet Silverado ZR2. Photo: GM / Disclosure

The entire Chevrolet Silverado line has changed in the 2022 line. The pickup has been updated in the front design, with new designs for the headlights, grille and bumper. Even the shape of the hood was redesigned, as well as the wheels. The rear of the Silverado ZR2 brings a very interesting solution in the bucket, with an extender on the top of the lid. New colors were also introduced: Glacier Blue Metallic (from ZR2 photos), Dark Ash and Sand Dune.

Inside, the new Silverado 2022 had the panel redesigned and there was an improvement in the quality of materials. The finish follows the standard of the category, very sophisticated. Since the LT version, the instrument panel is now fully digital with 12.3”. Multimedia is also huge, with a 13.4” touchscreen. There is also an addition of security items through electronic equipment.





Chevrolet Silverado ZR2. Photo: GM / Disclosure

If the Silverado ZR2 is confirmed for Brazil, the large Chevrolet pickup will come with a 6.2 V8 engine with 426 hp and 623 Nm of torque. Therefore, it will be more powerful than the Ram 1500 Rebel, which has 400 hp and 556 Nm with a 5.7 V8 engine. The unprecedented Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 also has a 10-speed automatic transmission, 4×4 traction with electronic differential lock.

The new Chevrolet Silverado 2022 also offers other powertrain options in the standard versions: 4 cylinder 2.7 of 314 hp and 568 Nm, 5.3 V8 petrol with 360 hp and 519 Nm and 6 cylinder 3.0 turbo diesel with 281 hp and 618 Nm. Brazil, the Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 would cost, at today’s price, at least R$ 457 thousand. The Ram 1500 Rebel starts at R$ 430 thousand.



