Neymar records meeting with Guga in PSG game: “What an honor, idol” | french football

saved in 4-0 rout by PSG over Clermont, Neymar honored his companions and went to the Princes Park. In the stadium tribunes, he met another great Brazilian idol: former tennis player Gustavo Kuerten. Guga also watched the match in Paris, and the number 10 shirt took the opportunity to register the moment.
“What an honor to meet you, idol”, publishes Neymar.
Neymar meets former tennis player Gustavo Kuerten, Guga, in a PSG game: “What an honor to meet you, idol” — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Neymar posed alongside Guga and the son of the former tennis player, Luis Felipe, aged eight. The three-time champion of Roland Garros turned 45 last Friday and celebrated his birthday in Paris, alongside his family.
Neymar was spared by Mauricio Pochettino after being a starter in Brazil’s victory against Peru, last Thursday, at Arena Pernambuco, in the South American qualifiers for the World Cup.
Italian midfielder Verratti, and Argentine trio Paredes, Di María and Messi were also out of this Saturday’s game, valid for the fifth round of the French Championship. All were on the tribunes of the Park of Princes.
PSG reached 15 points in five games in the French and lead the competition with 100% success. Next Wednesday, Paris visit Brugge, Belgium, in their Champions League debut. Messi and Neymar are expected to be available.
Lionel Messi also watched PSG’s victory over Clermont from the stands at Parque dos Príncipes — Photo: Christian Hartmann/Reuters
