On loan from Corinthians, Mateus Vital debuts well and is cheered by the Panathinaikos fans

On loan from Corinthians, Mateus Vital played his first official match in the shirt of Panathinaikos, from Greece, this Saturday. The midfielder helped his team beat Apollon Smyrnis in the first round of the Super League.

The match ended 4-0 and Mateus Vital directly participated in three goals, with the right to an assist, in addition to having a goal disallowed. For the good game, the 98 shirt was applauded by the Greek fans as he left the field – see video below.

Mateus Vital’s relationship with Panathinaikos lasts until the middle of 2022 and 100% of his salary is paid by the Greek team. The European club still has a purchase option for 4 million euros for 50% of the player’s economic rights at the end of the loan relationship – Corinthians owns 85%.

Vital arrived at Timão in 2018, bought from Vasco, and has a contract valid until the end of 2023. With seven goals and four assists in 41 games, the midfielder is third on the list of top scorers for the club this year, behind Gustavo Mosquito, with eight, and Jô, with ten.

In all, the athlete played 187 matches and swung the net 14 times. He won two state titles with the alvinegra shirt, in 2018 and 2019, being fundamental in the first one when he played Rodriguinho’s goal at Allianz Parque.

See the video

When replaced, @MateusVital was given a standing ovation by the fans of @paofc_! Great performance with a rout on his debut for the Greek Super League. ☘️ pic.twitter.com/4VnPO3cNxq — Roger Ferreira (@RogerFerreira74) September 11, 2021

See more at: Loaned Players.