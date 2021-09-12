Palmeiras lineup: with Weverton and Piquerez, team makes last training session aiming at Flamengo | palm trees

The squad of Palmeiras held this Saturday afternoon the last training session before the game this Sunday, against Flamengo, at 4 pm, at Allianz Parque, by Brasileirão.

The main news was the presence of goalkeeper Weverton and left-back Piquerez, who were with Brazil and Uruguay, respectively, for the qualifiers.

Weverton at Palmeiras training this Saturday

The two had re-enacted on Friday afternoon, but held individual activities on the occasion. This Saturday they worked with the group for the first time.

Abel Ferreira led a tactical training session, in which he worked out the last details of the starting lineup for the duel with Flamengo. He improved several aspects and game situations, such as transitions, marking, among others.

Then there was a recreational training, in addition to offensive and defensive set pieces, free kicks and penalty.

Verdão must go to the field with Weverton, Marcos Rocha, Luan, Gómez and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael, Raphael Veiga and Dudu; Wesley and Ron.

Saturday’s activity closed a two-week period without games. It was the longest time Abel had to coach the team since taking over from Palmeiras, in November last year.

Piquerez during this Saturday's activity at Palmeiras

Palmeiras faces Flamengo this Sunday seeking to increase the distance to their rival in the Brasileirão table. The team is currently the runner-up, with 35 points, four more than Rubro-Negro, who have two games in hand.