Palmeiras vs Corinthians: see where to watch and squads for the 1st game of the Brazilian Women’s final | Brazilian female

palm trees and Corinthians begin to decide this Sunday who will be the champion of the Brazilian Women’s Championship 2021. The first duel of the unprecedented final is scheduled for 9 pm, at Allianz Parque.

In search of an unprecedented title, Palmeiras is trying, in the face of its main rival, to consolidate investment and work in the sport since the reactivation of the project at the club, in 2019.

On the other hand, Corinthians is the current champion and is also behind a historic mark: the first tri-championship in the history of the tournament – it also lifted the cup in 2018.

Women's Brazilian Final starts this Sunday

The two teams were actually the best two during the competition. Corinthians finished the first phase in the lead, one point behind the Palestrinas (38 against 37).

In the knockout, Alvinegras passed with 100% advantage over Avaí / Kindermann in the quarterfinals (4-1 and 6-0) and Ferroviária (two 3 to 1), while Palmeiras eliminated Grêmio in the quarterfinals (defeat by 2-1 and then a 4-1 victory and then Inter in the semifinals (1-0 and 4-1).

For having done a better campaign in the sum of the phases, Corinthians has the right to make the second duel at home. It’s the only advantage. In case of two draws or a win for each side for the same goal difference, the definition goes to penalties.

The return game takes place on September 26, also on a Sunday, at 8 pm, at Neo Química Arenas, after the break in competitions for the FIFA date next week.

Allianz Parque will be the stage for the first confrontation

Palmeiras – Technician: Ricardo Belli

Palmeiras has an important return for the first final. After serving a suspension in the second semi against Inter, the midfielder is once again available to Ricardo Belli. Lateral Evelin and midfielder Juliana Passari, injured, are the only confirmed embezzlements.

Probable lineup: Jully, Agustina, Thais and Camilinha; Bruna Calderán, Júlia Bianchi, Ary Borges and Katrine; Chu, Carol Baiana and Maria Alves.

Corinthians – Coach: Arthur Elias

Again Brasileirão finalist, Corinthians celebrated the fact not only of having made a great first phase, finishing as leader, but also of reaching the final without embezzlement to face great rival Palmeiras. The base team should be more or less the same as in the last game.

Probable Lineup: Kemelli; Katiuscia, Erika, Campiolo and Yasmim; Anddressinha, Zanotti, Portilho and Tamires; Vic and Adriana.

