Palmeiras will have almost the entire squad available to face Flamengo; check out the likely lineup

Verdão is in second place in the Brazilian Championship, four points behind Atlético-MG, and seeks to break a taboo of almost four years without beating Flamengo.

This Sunday afternoon (12), the palm trees receives Flamengo for the 20th round of the Brazilian championship. The match takes place at Allianz Parque, at 4:00 pm (Brasilia time). In second place and four points behind the leader Atlético-MG, Verdão seeks to break an uncomfortable taboo against Rubro-Negro, in which it hasn’t won since November 2017.

The only absence of coach Abel Ferreira is left-back Jorge, who is still improving his physical form and is not in ideal conditions to debut. He has had surgery on his right knee in recent months. Will return goalkeeper Weverton, full-back Piquerez and defender Gustavo Gómez, who served the teams on the FIFA date.

Regarding the previous match, against Athletico, the coach should not make any changes, choosing the team that eliminated São Paulo from the Copa Libertadores, with a movement attack. Check out: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Luan, Gustavo Gómez and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Dudu, Wesley and Ron.