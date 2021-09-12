Palmeiras x Flamengo: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series a

After two consecutive weeks without playing, Verdão goes to the field looking for victory to increase the difference for the opponent in the competition. Currently, the team is the runner-up, with 35 points, four ahead of Rubro-Negro, who have two games in hand.

Palmeiras is going with full strength to the confrontation. Coach Abel Ferreira will not have any embezzlement, with the exception of lateral Jorge, who has already arrived at the club injured and has not yet made his debut.

Flamengo has a lot of problems for this match, a list of eight absences, including Gabigol and four other players considered as starters. The good news for Renato Gaúcho is the presence of Everton Ribeiro, a highlight of the Brazilian team in the matches against Chile and Peru.

Paulo Vinicius Coelho analyzes Palmeiras x Flamengo, for the 20th round of the Brasileirão

Streaming: TV Globo broadcasts the game throughout the country, except for MG, with narration by Luis Roberto and comments by Junior and Caio Ribeiro. Premiere broadcasts throughout Brazil, with narration by Jader Rocha and comments by Roque Junior and PVC.

Palmeiras – technician: Abel Ferreira

The coach will have all players available for the match, with the exception of Jorge. With the laps of Weverton, Gustavo Gómez and Piquerez, who were with their selections in the Qualifiers, Verdão should go to the field with the starting lineup of the last matches.

Who is out: Jorge (physical reconditioning).

Hanging: Gabriel Menino, Deyverson and Zé Rafael.

Probable lineup: Weverton, Marcos Rocha, Luan, Gustavo Gómez and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Dudu, Ron and Wesley.

Flamengo – coach: Renato Gaucho

With the team with many shortages, five of them from players considered starting, Renato will have to make changes. Willian Arão and Léo Pereira had muscle pain during the week and are doubtful, but the defensive midfielder has more chances to play. Arrascaeta and Isla, who went straight to São Paulo after the qualifiers, will be evaluated. Thiago Maia and Andreas Pereira compete for a spot in the midfield.

who is out: Gabigol (muscle pain), Bruno Henrique (thigh injury), Filipe Luís (calf injury), Diego (calf edema), Rodrigo Caio (reconditioning after knee problem), Renê (reconditioning), Kenedy (reconditioning) and Piris da Motta (reconditioning).

hanging: Arrascaeta, Diego, Matheuzinho, Max and Rodrigo Caio.

Probable line-up: Diego Alves, Matheuzinho (Isla), Gustavo Henrique, Bruno Viana and Ramon; Willian Arão, Thiago Maia (Andreas Pereira), Arrascaeta, Everton Ribeiro and Michael; Peter.

