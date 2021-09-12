Palmeiras x Flamengo: where to watch the match for the Brasileirão, refereeing and squads

In departure valid by 20th round of the Brazilian Championship, palm trees and Flamengo face off this Sunday (12), at 4 pm (Brasilia time), at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo.

In second place in the national competition with 35 points, four behind the leader Atlético-MG, the Verdão comes from a 2-1 victory over Athletico-PR, at home. The rival, in turn, occupies the 5th place in the national competition with 31 points and, in the last round, thrashed Santos 4-0 at Vila Belmiro.

GUSTAVO GOMÉZ, WEVERTON AND PIQUEREZ RETURN TO PALMEIRAS

Palmeiras had important reinforcements during the preparation training for the duel against the Rio de Janeiro team this Sunday. Gustavo Gómez, Weverton and Piquerez returned from their teams during the 2022 World Cup qualifiers and could be the news for the match for the Brasileirão.

Left-back Jorge is in the final stages of physical reconditioning, and continues to meet his schedule with professionals from the Health and Performance Center on the pitch and inside the Soccer Academy’s center of excellence.

DIEGO HAS INJURY AND STRIKES THE FLAMENGO; BRUNO HENRIQUE AND FILIPE LUIS ALSO FOLLOW OUT



Flamengo has important shortages for the match against Palmeiras at Allianz Parque. During training at Ninho do Urubu, Diego felt pain in his right calf and it was edema, after exams. The midfielder could not recover in time for the confrontation.

Bruno Henrique is still in physiotherapy, after an injury to his right thigh, and it is another probable embezzlement. Rodrigo Caio, Renê and Kenedy trained with the group, but have not yet been released to return. Filipe Luis is the other player out of the duel with a left calf injury.

GABIGOL IS A LAST MINUTE PROBLEM

Gabriel Barbosa will also be embezzled at the last minute. The scorer, who returned from the call to the Brazilian team, had muscle pain on arrival at the Rio de Janeiro team’s CT and will not be on the field against Verdão.

FLAMEGO IS INDIGEST VISITOR



Flamengo is experiencing a good moment in matches as a visitor at Brasileirão. There were three wins and one draw in the last four games away from home. The only defeat away from their domains came when the team was still commanded by Rogério Ceni. However, for this match, Rubro-Negro has at least eight absences and two doubts, which can make life difficult for the team, which aims to maintain this good recent record.



Timetable, transmission, arbitration, probable lineups: the data from Palmeiras x Flamengo

Date: September 12, 2021, Sunday

Schedule: 4 pm (Brasilia time)

Local: Allianz Parque, in São Paulo-SP

Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio – FIFA/GO

Assistants: Fabricio Vilarinho da Silva – FIFA/GO and Cristhian Passos Sorence – GO

VAR: Elmo Resende Cunha – GO, Edson Antonio de Sousa – GO and Sergio Correa da Silva – RJ

Streaming:

– REDE GLOBO (TV open to all of Brazil, except MG and CE, with narration by Luis Roberto, comments by Caio Ribeiro (by video) and Júnior, whistle center with Sandro Meira Ricci and reports by Felipe Brisolla and Marco Aurélio Souza);

– PREMIERE (pay-per-view for all of Brazil, with narration by Jader Rocha, comments by Paulo Vinicius Coelho and Roque Júnior (by video), central of the whistle with Fernanda Colombo and reports by Gabriela Ribeiro);

– BIDDING REAL TIME! (with Voice of Sport)

PALM TREES: Weverton, Marcos Rocha, Luan, Gustavo Gómez and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael, Raphael Veiga and Dudu; Wesley and Ron. Technician: Abel Ferreira

Embezzlement: Nobody;

Suspended: Nobody;

Hanging: Zé Rafael, Deyverson and Gabriel Menino;

Return from suspension: Nobody;

FLAMENGO: Diego Alves; Isla, Léo Pereira, Gustavo Henrique and Ramon; Willian Arão, Thiago Maia, Arrascaeta and Éverton Ribeiro; Michael and Peter. Technician: Renato Gaucho

Embezzlement: Diego, Filipe Luis, Rodrigo Caio, Renê, Bruno Henrique, Gabriel and Kenedy (injured);

Suspended: Nobody;

Hanging: Diego, Matheuzinho, Max, Arrascaeta and Rodrigo Caio;

Return from suspension: Nobody;