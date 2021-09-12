Patricia Pillar criticizes Neymar’s statement about Pelé

Actress Patricia Pillar and player Neymar Jr.. Photos: reproduction/Instagram @patricipillar and @neymarjr

Patricia Pillar criticized Neymar’s statement after Brazil-Peru match

Actress did not like it when striker cited “passing Pelé” in the ranking of top scorers of the selection

She recalled that the former athlete is hospitalized for treatment of a tumor

Patricia Pillar was outraged by a recent statement by Neymar, after Brazil’s 2-0 victory over Peru, last Thursday (9). The actress didn’t think it was a good tone for the striker to say, right after the game, that it would be “an honor to pass Pelé” in the ranking of the top scorers of the Brazilian soccer team.

On Twitter, Patricia criticized the player’s stance. “Neymar disappoints me more every day. Talking about putting Pelé in the artillery was absolutely regrettable”, he wrote.

A follower of the artist on the social network even tried to argue and pondered: “But it’s a given, Patricia, it’s not a negligence with Pelé”. The interpreter then explained her point of view: “Pelé is in the hospital, it wasn’t time.”

Hospitalized at Albert Einstein Hospital, in São Paulo, the 80-year-old former athlete is recovering “satisfactorily” from surgery to remove a tumor in the right colon, according to a bulletin released by the unit last Friday ( 10). He remains under medical care in the intensive care unit (ICU).