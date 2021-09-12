Patrícia Poeta is discharged from hospital after surgery: ‘I’ll never forget’

The presenter of “É de Casa”, by Globo, was discharged from the hospital, but will not present the morning program for some time. At home, she used her profile to give more details of what happened. “Dear ones, after the scare, I follow the way home to finish recovering”, wrote the journalist.

She said the hospitalization was to perform emergency surgery on the tonsils. Patricia Poeta announced, on Monday (06), that she had been hospitalized for a week and was not 100% recovered.

In her Instagram post, she wrote: “I woke up with a slight sore throat last week. Everything seemed under control. She was properly medicated, even. But the problem is that, in a few hours, that ‘small inflation’, imperceptible to the naked eye, already descended almost to the base of the neck. From there down, it was life-threatening for sure. Therefore, the operation had to be urgent, on the same day of admission. Face? It was disfigured. A real ‘nightmare’”, he explained.

READ MORE:

She also took the opportunity to report on the surgery and recovery at the hospital. “Well, after the hours of operation, another big challenge is already ahead: exercise patience, prayer and positive thinking? And for what? For the next exams and their possible consequences, to face the pain when swallowing your own saliva, to try and not be able to open your mouth to speak, eat, etc? Patience to relearn certain things, respecting the time of one’s own body — and even psychologically shaken with the latest intense events”, she continued.

Finally, she thanked the medical team who helped her. “I will never forget the affection of all of you, as well as the help I received from all the health professionals who attended me – competent people who are there to give themselves to others. May we continue to face and strengthen with the obstacles that they appear ahead – and without ever failing to value this great opportunity that is ‘living’”.