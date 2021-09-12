Patricia Poeta reveals that she got a disfigured face after inflammation | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram @patriciapoeta Patricia Poet gets a disfigured face

The presenter Patrícia Poeta, who runs Globo’s “É de Casa”, shared with fans, this Friday (10), a moment of anguish because of an emergency surgery in the tonsils.

Patricia was hospitalized, was discharged this Friday, but revealed that her face was disfigured because of inflammation. Dejected by the moment, the presenter reflected on life. “I woke up with a slight sore throat last week. Everything seemed under control. I was properly medicated, even. But the problem is that, in a few hours, that ‘small inflation’, imperceptible to the naked eye, already descended almost to base of the neck. Face? was disfigured. From there down, it was certainly life-threatening,” he began.



The host of “É de Casa” explained to fans that she had to undergo emergency surgery. “The surgery had to be urgent, on the same day of admission. Well, after the hours of operation, another big challenge was already underway: exercise patience, prayer and positive thinking… And for what? For the next exams and their possible consequences ; to face the pain of swallowing your own saliva; to try and not be able to open your mouth to speak, eat, etc…Patience to relearn certain things, respecting the time of your own body- and still well shaken psychologically with the latest intense events” , completed.

Patricia Poeta received the support of several famous people and colleagues. “Get better, my dear,” wrote Ary Fontoura. “I’m glad you’re recovering well!”, added Cid Moreira.

See complete outburst: