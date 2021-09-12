Petrobras Announces Contract Changes to Generate Competitiveness for Fuel Sales

By Thiago Quara on September 10th, 2021 at 11:13 am | Updated September 10, 2021 at 11:13 am

Brazil – Petrobras approved new contractual models for the sale of gasoline A (without the addition of ethanol) and diesel oil (road and maritime) to fuel distributors. Petrobras did not give details about the new models, but said that there will be no changes in its pricing policy for these products.

According to the company, its pricing practices will continue to be aligned with international markets.

The decision to create new contractual models with distributors aims to increase competitiveness and bring flexibility to the company in adopting new commercial strategies.

“In the current market scenario, characterized by the entry of product imported by third parties and by the process of divestment of refining assets, it is necessary to promote improvements in some commercial and operational clauses. These adjustments, defined based on the experience gained over the period of validity of the current contracts and as a result of feedback of customers, seek to strengthen the commercial relationship with our customers and the company’s competitiveness,” says Petrobras, in a press release (10).

With information Valor Econômico