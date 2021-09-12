Pfizer delivers 8.97 million doses of its vaccine to Brazil this week

Between September 8 and 12, Pfizer will deliver 8.97 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine to the federal government.

Six flights left Miami Airport, in the United States, to Viracopos Airport, in Campinas (SP), in order to carry out deliveries.

The contract signed by the Ministry of Health in May provides for the delivery of 100 million doses by the end of September. In total, 200 million doses will be shipped by the end of the year.

So far, it appears in the folder system that 59 million doses are available, with 51.1 million already delivered to the states and 7.9 million in the distribution system.

The state of São Paulo announced last Friday (10) that it will start from next week on applying Pfizer’s immunizing agent for those who have their second dose of AstraZeneca late.

The capital of São Paulo came to register yesterday 98% of immunization posts against the new coronavirus without doses of AstraZeneca.

The city of Rio is already applying Pfizer in place of AstraZeneca due to lack of doses. The city is running waiting lists at health facilities, in case any person cannot receive replacement vaccines for any reason.

