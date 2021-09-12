Player from Goiás who was shot in the buttocks says he did not participate in a fight in a nightclub; watch video | Goias

Shot on Friday night after a riot in a nightclub in Goiânia, Henrique Lordelo spoke up this Saturday night and said he was not involved in the fight. The 21-year-old midfielder from Goiás was hit by two shots in the gluteal region, but he has already been discharged and is doing well. He recovers at Casa do Atleta, at CT Edmo Pinheiro, where he lives with other players from the club’s youth categories.

– I’m fine and recovering. It was a scare. It’s like I was born again after being hit (by the gunshots). But I must emphasize that I did not participate and was not present in any fights or discussions. It was just the wrong time and the wrong place. Now it’s time to wait for the Police to find out the facts and thank God that the worst didn’t happen.

In the post, made by the player on his Instagram account, he thanks the support and messages he has been receiving, but also apologizes for having gone to the nightclub and, thus, not complying with the recommendations not to crowd during the coronovirus pandamia.

– First, to apologize to Goiás Esporte Clube for not complying with the isolation protocol against Covid-19. I also apologize to all those who lost loved ones in this pandemic and who somehow felt offended by my act.

1 de 1 Henrique Lordelo in the derby between Goiás and Vila, by Goianão 2021 — Photo: Douglas Schinatto/O Popular Henrique Lordelo in the classic between Goiás and Vila, by Goianão 2021 — Photo: Douglas Schinatto/O Popular

At the time of the confusion, Henrique was at the club with friends, including midfielder Nathan, also a Goiás player and who was not injured. A woman was also shot, but is doing fine.

Born in Brasília, Henrique started at Flamengo’s base, but has been a Goiás athlete since 2019. He debuted as a professional in the 2020 Brasileirão and continued in the main team this season.