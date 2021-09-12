Pourchaire wins Formula 2 race 1 in Italy. Brazilians abandon

PETECOF RETURNS TO THE TRACKS AND ENZO FITTIPALDI RELEASES IN FORMULA 2 | Turning BR #25

The opening of the Formula 2 triple round in Monza took place this Saturday morning (11), with a start at 3:50 am (Brasilia time, 8:50 am local time), and crowned Théo Pourchaire as winner of race 1. Great revelation of the season, the French, who turned 18 in August, triumphed for the second time in the championship after treading a journey of great overtaking.

Pourchaire started in fourth place and thereafter began to climb the platoon. He took advantage of Dan Ticktum’s retirement — after an incident with David Beckmann on the first lap — and then left behind the German, who races for Campos this weekend. On lap 14, the Frenchman overcame Jüri Vips and went for another big win of the season.

Pourchaire took off for victory after beating VIPs (Photo: Formula 2/Twitter)

ART Grand Prix pilot, Pourchaire won with a 4s360 advantage over second place, Guanyu Zhou, who started in eighth place. Another driver who shone this morning was Christian Lundgaard. The Dane, Pourchaire’s teammate, started 19th and ended the dispute in Monza on the podium, in third place. The top-3 was confirmed after Robert Shwartzman took a 5s penalty for taking a lasting advantage by escaping the track.

Championship leader and pole-position in the main race, Oscar Piastri secured fourth place at Monza. The Prema driver, Shwartzman’s teammate, was followed by Liam Lawson. Shwartzman, with the penalty, dropped to sixth and finished ahead of Trident’s Bent Viscaal, while Hitech’s Jüri Vips closed the list of drivers who scored this morning by finishing in eighth place.

The Brazilians’ journey was not one of the happiest in the opening of the Italian Formula 2 stage. Enzo Fittipaldi, who scored well on Friday, was involved in an incident with Marino Sato in turn 1 of the first lap and had to retire. The rookie was punished in 5s by the race stewards for causing the collision. Guilherme Samaia, his teammate at Charouz, also retired on lap 8.

Felipe Drugovich’s race lasted no more than three laps. Zhou’s teammate at UNI-Virtuosi escaped riding the Ascari Variant and caused one of the safety-car interventions. The other, by a similar incident, was caused by Roy Nissany’s round of Dams.

Felipe Drugovich stayed at the barrier of protection of Variante Ascari in Monza (Photo: Formula 2/Twitter)

The championship standings, after 15 races in 2021, keep Piastri as the leader, now with 120 points, against Zhou’s 115. Shwartzman is third and has 95 goals, against 89 for Dan Ticktum and 86 for Jüri Vips. Pourchaire is sixth, now with 82 goals. Liam Lawson has 64 and Felipe Drugovich kept eighth place with 59 points.

The second Formula 2 race is scheduled to start at 9:45 am (GMT) and will be broadcast live on the subscription channel BandSports and the F1 TV Pro streaming service.