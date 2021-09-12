Probable champion of the 1st round, Atlético-MG seeks not to repeat mistakes of 2012 at Brasileirão 2021 | athletic-mg

In 2012, Atlético (also led by Cuca) closed the first round with the best campaign in its history. There were 43 points achieved in 13 wins, 4 draws and only 2 defeats in the first 19 rounds (75.4%).

It was the highest score of the points run era so far, but it yielded the partial lead with just one point ahead of Fluminense, who were also in great competition and ended up taking the title.

1 of 5 Ronaldinho celebrates great goal for Atlético-MG against Cruzeiro in 2012 — Photo: Bruno Cantini/Atlético-MG Ronaldinho celebrates great goal for Atlético-MG against Cruzeiro, in 2012 — Photo: Bruno Cantini/Atlético-MG

Galo was walking well, but his performance worsened in the second half of the competition. With a campaign of 7 wins, 8 draws 4 defeats, the use of 75.4% dropped to 50.8%, and Ronaldinho, Jô and company’s team ended up watching the Rio Tricolor win the Brazilian title for the fourth time in history.

In 2021, Galo, even if they win the late game against Grêmio, will not surpass the 2012 campaign. lead advantage greater than at the time.

There are 4 points more than Palmeiras, vice-leader (remembering that Flamengo can touch 2 points, if they win the two games less).

2 out of 5 Cuca vibrates, Atlético-MG x Youth — Photo: reproduction/video Cuca vibrates, Atlético-MG x Youth — Photo: reproduction/video

“If there was only one round of the championship, right? But there are two. And now it starts all over again, it’s Fortaleza and the entire championship goes back and forth” (Cuca)

Campaign away from home was decisive

Reanalyzing the 2012 campaign, it is possible to see that Atlético lost that year’s title due to a bad record away from home, in the second round.

That’s because, at Independência, Rooster even drew more (4 times, against 1 in the turn), but remained undefeated and with high performance. Far from Belo Horizonte, the team went from a campaign of 18 points (5 wins, 3 draws and 2 losses) to only 5 in the return (1 win, 4 draws and 4 losses).

3 out of 5 Galo beats Palmeiras 2-0, goals scored by Savarino — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG Galo beats Palmeiras 2-0, goals scored by Savarino — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

In the 2021 campaign, largely because of their defensive solidity, Galo has achieved good results far from their domains. There were 6 victories in the first round, the same amount obtained in the matches in Belo Horizonte.

And it is just outside the house where the journey begins in this second round, where Galo will try to learn from the mistakes of the past, in order to seek a different future.

4 out of 5 Hulk, Tchê Tchê and Réver celebrate Atlético goal — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG Hulk, Tchê Tchê and Réver celebrate Atlético goal — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG