Project Eve: Nier and Bayonetta-inspired game gets trailer

Yesterday (9), during PlayStation Showcase, we were finally able to get a taste of what’s to come in Project Eve, new game from Korean producer Shift Up. A 4-minute trailer was shown, showing some of the visual, atmosphere and gameplay of exploration and combat.

In the game, players follow the story of Eve, a survivor who seeks to retake Earth from the aliens known as NA:tives. She must team up with new companions as she explores the planet and fights powerful enemies.

When it was announced in 2019, the title promised a lot of Action RPG style action with next-gen graphics in a semi-open world. Apparently, the promise seems to be being fulfilled, as you can see in the trailer below:

At first, Project Eve drew attention by the similarity to Bayonetta and Nier Automata, both for the gameplay and for the look of the protagonist and the cities, now abandoned and destroyed after the war against the aliens.

Speaking of gameplay, get ready to analyze the opponents’ movements since the game’s combat system will be based on counterattacks and dodges. “The only way to survive is to understand the attack patterns of different enemies and counterattack at the right time”, said Kim Hyung Tae, Director of Shift Up, on PlayStation Blog.

Originally announced for PS4 and Xbox One, the game has no release date set yet. Confirmed for PS5, Project Eve it may still have versions for Xbox Series X|S and PC, but so far no versions for these or other platforms have been announced.