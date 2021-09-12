Projection of Lights in New York’s Sky Honors 9/11 Victims

by

The city of New York held a tribute to the victims of September 11 this Saturday night (11), the day when the attacks on the Twin Towers complete 20 years.

A projection of lights in the sky “reproduced” the World Trade Center towers and could be seen from various points of the city.

In the morning, US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden joined former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton for a memorial service at the 9/11 National Memorial.

A minute of silence was held at the National Memorial to mark the exact time when the first American Airlines plane hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center 20 years ago.

See images from the celebrations in honor of the victims of 9/11:

  • New York police and firefighters hold the US flag while performing the anthem at the 9/11 celebrations


    Credit: Chip Somodevilla – Sept.11.2021/Getty Images

  • Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Joe Biden and Jill Biden Pay tribute to 9/11 victims


    Credit: Chip Somodevilla – Sept.11.2021/Getty Images

  • Roses deposited in Frank Spinelli’s name at the 9/11 memorial in New York


    Credit: Anthony Behar – Sept.11.2021/Getty Images

  • Civilians cry at the 9/11 Memorial in New York ahead of the bombings’ 20th anniversary ceremony


    Credit: Mike Segar – Sept.11.2021/Getty Images

  • With US flag in the background, rose commemorates 9/11 victims at the Pentagon


    Credit: Win McNamee – Sept.11.2021/Getty Images

  • In military uniform, an American holds a poster with the name of Ruben Correa, one of the victims of 9/11


    Credit: Michael M. Santiago – Sept.11.2021/Getty Images

  • American carries photo of a firefighter victim of 9/11 attacks inside a military cap


    Credit: Spencer Platt – Sept.11.2021/Getty Images

  • A time when the names of the nearly 3,000 victims of 9/11 were read at the ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the attacks


    Credit: Michael M. Santiago – Sept.11.2021/Getty Images

  • NY policeman rings bell to indicate moment of silence in celebration of 20th anniversary of September 11th


    Credit: Chip Somodevilla – Sept.11.2021/Getty Images

  • ‘Survivor of the 9/11 WTC’ says message from man accompanying the 20th anniversary ceremony in New York


    Credit: Michael M. Santiago – Sept.11.2021/Getty Images

  • Parente makes a decal with the name of one of the victims of the September 11 attacks


    Credit: Michael M. Santiago – Sept.11.2021/Getty Images

  • People play at the 9/11 memorial in New York; Terrorist attacks left nearly 3,000 dead


    Credit: Michael M. Santiago – Sept.11.2021/Getty Images

  • Ceremony pays tribute to victims of 9/11


    Credit: CNN

  • Bruce Springsteen sings I’ll see you in my dreams in honor of the victims of 9/11


    Credit: CNN / Reproduction

1 in 14

THE CNN Brazil presented a special program this Saturday, 9/11, simultaneously broadcast with the American CNN and with correspondents across the United States, in honor of the victims of the 20-year-old attack. check out: