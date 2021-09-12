Projection of Lights in New York’s Sky Honors 9/11 Victims

The city of New York held a tribute to the victims of September 11 this Saturday night (11), the day when the attacks on the Twin Towers complete 20 years.

A projection of lights in the sky “reproduced” the World Trade Center towers and could be seen from various points of the city.

In the morning, US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden joined former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton for a memorial service at the 9/11 National Memorial.

A minute of silence was held at the National Memorial to mark the exact time when the first American Airlines plane hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center 20 years ago.

See images from the celebrations in honor of the victims of 9/11: